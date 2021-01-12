New York City, New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Jose Turkienicz has been elected Chair of the Board of Directors for the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). He was elected to a two-year term, beginning January 4th 2021, during a special Board of Directors meeting held in December.

“UPS has long been committed to supplier diversity and economic inclusion,” said Jose Turkienicz, UPS chief procurement, real estate and global business services officer. “In my new role as Board Chair of NMSDC, I look forward to supporting the organization in its mission to advance business opportunities for certified minority business enterprises (MBEs). I’ll provide strategic guidance about how to expand engagement with more corporations/certified MBEs, help demonstrate the value they bring to the table, and highlight the importance of capacity development and access to capital. Increasing the possibilities for MBEs will help them grow and flourish which is really the ultimate goal.”

Turkienicz joined UPS in 2017. As chief procurement, real estate and global business services officer, Jose leads more than 15,000 people in 220 countries and territories with responsibility for creating, driving and implementing the vision and strategy of UPS’s $25B+ third-party spend, 4,000+ real estate properties and the company’s Global Business Services which includes UPS’s Customer Service and its IT, financial and employee global shared services.

An expert in supply chain for Fortune 500 companies, Jose has more than 20 years of leadership experience around the world managing multiple aspects of P&L, with a track record of successfully transforming organizations to top-tier performance by fostering a collaborative and inclusive culture of continuous improvement while driving sustainability, innovation and improved productivity.

Prior to joining UPS, Jose held leadership and management positions for Aramark, Campbell Soup Company and Mars, Inc.

Adrienne Trimble, President and CEO, NMSDC states, “We are excited to welcome Jose Turkienicz as our Board Chair. The timing is right for someone with his level of expertise to drive strategic guidance for economic inclusion helping grow business between Corporate America and MBEs as well as growing business between MBEs. I look forward to Jose assisting NMSDC in fulfilling a ‘win-win’ for our constituent groups, especially, during these unprecedented times.”

About NMSDC

Chartered in 1972, The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) was stood up because of the civil rights movement in the late 1960s and continues to be the leading minority business development organization in the United States. NMSDC supports the economic sustainability of more than 12,000 certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) and advances minority business development by facilitating procurement opportunities between its certified MBEs and its network of approximately 450 Corporate Members. NMSDC’s Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native America businesses provides products and services in many industries. The NMSDC network includes a National Office in New York, 23 affiliate regional councils, five international partner organizations and the Business Consortium Fund (BCF) as its funding arm.

