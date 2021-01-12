AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Botanical Council (ABC) launched its much-anticipated new website today. In 2020, ABC’s information-filled website had more than 1.6 million pageviews and was visited by approximately 600,000 visitors from 230 countries.
As part of the tax-exempt nonprofit’s ongoing research and educational mission and commitment to provide ABC Members around the world with reliable, authoritative science-based and traditional-use information on herbs, phytomedicines, essential oils, medicinal fungi, and other beneficial botanicals, ABC has spent the last two years building a new website to improve the user experience for ABC members and other website visitors.
For the last several decades, ABC has delivered much of its research and educational content, including programs and services, via its website, www.herbalgram.org. The website, which has more than 13,000 distinct pages in 11 searchable resource sections, is updated with new content almost daily. One database alone, HerbMedPro, has more than 125,000 entries. (HerbMedPro is a comprehensive, interactive online database that provides access to important scientific and clinical research data on the uses and health effects of more than 265 herbs, spices, medicinal plants, and fungi.) Other content, such as the ABC-AHP-NCNPR Botanical Adulterants Prevention Program, focuses on plant identity adulteration and fraud and provides access to 62 (to date) peer-reviewed documents ranging from Laboratory Guidance documents to Bulletins to a newsletter.
ABC’s new website makes accessing educational content easier. In addition to having a new look, ABC’s new website is built on a more powerful and intuitive platform resulting in a website that is mobile responsive, has improved navigation, and benefits from an elastic search engine that ‘learns’ from the users to provide better search results over time.
Below are more details of this exciting new website’s features:
“This has been a huge and exciting project,” said Gayle Engels, ABC’s Special Projects Director. “As the third iteration of ABC’s website since 1995, there was a great deal of restructuring to do to unite all the content into a user-friendly, consistent whole. While we will continue to make improvements, we hope site visitors enjoy the fresh look and refinements to the site architecture.”
The website will remain open to the public, meaning no ABC membership is required to access the content, until February 1, 2021. At that time, membership will once again be required to access the vast majority of ABC’s website content. Approximately 20% of the website information will remain open to the public. ABC has a variety of membership levels available to consumers, researchers, educators, health professionals, organizations, government agencies, industry members, and others.
