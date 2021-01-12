REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for the faith-based, non-profit, and education sectors, today announces the appointment of Molly Matthews as Chief Executive Officer. Matthews currently serves as Pushpay’s Chief Customer Officer and will assume CEO duties starting March 1, 2021.

Pushpay’s Chairman, Graham Shaw said, “The Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Molly Matthews as Chief Executive Officer. Molly has a deep understanding of the US faith and non-profit marketplaces and exceptional customer knowledge which is critical to Pushpay’s success. Molly brings a proven strategic capability to the role focused on continued growth and expansion by delivering on our strategic goals. As Pushpay continues with growth, Molly’s comprehensive strategic skillset and significant Customer- facing experience positions the Company well for ongoing success. On behalf of the Board and Management, we look forward to working with Molly as Pushpay continues to execute on its strategy to become the preferred provider of mission-critical software to the US faith, non-profit and education sectors.”

In her new position, Molly will leverage her deep customer knowledge to ensure continued value for customers and drive new initiatives that will accelerate company growth and market penetration. Under her guidance, Pushpay plans to further its existing and future offerings and services to accommodate the needs of customers within the Protestant and Catholic faiths, as well as non-profit and education industries including tools that streamline management processes, increase engagement, provide new avenues to boost donor giving, and assist with event production and management.

Matthews assumes her new role amid Pushpay’s rapid growth within the U.S. market. As of September 30, 2020, the Company reported processing volumes exceeding $3.2B in digital giving for its nearly 11,000 faith-based customers across the United States, an increase of 48 percent compared to the same time period the previous year. While the pandemic forced churches to close their doors, Pushpay’s technology solutions helped its new and existing customers stay connected with their members and communities virtually while maintaining and boosting giving through digital solutions, resulting in a 38 percent increase in customers compared to the previous year.

Molly Matthews succeeds Bruce Gordon who has been in the Chief Executive Officer role on an interim basis since June 2019. In his time as interim CEO, Gordon led the company with distinction, helping steward the company’s growth with the acquisition of Church Community Builder in 2019 and the launch of the all-inclusive SaaS solution ChurchStaq in 2020. Gordon will remain on the Pushpay Board of Directors.

Reflecting on her appointment, Molly Matthews said: “I am excited to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, having the opportunity to lead our incredibly talented and experienced team that I have had the pleasure of working alongside over the past four years is an honor. Pushpay is an extraordinary business, with a unique value proposition and I look forward to being a part of our next phase of growth as we continue to serve our Customers with innovative, market-leading software solutions.”

