ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simeio (“Simeio” or the “Company”), a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), today announced the appointment of Owen Newman as Chief Financial Officer. Owen’s expertise in aligning financial and operational metrics will help propel Simeio’s business strategies and global growth. Owen will report to Simeio’s CEO, Chris Schueler.



With more than 25 years of financial management experience, Owen brings an extensive background in operations management, risk management, strategic planning, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, process improvement, financial reporting, and regulatory compliance.

“Owen’s background in leading business transformations that were market disruptors within various industries will translate well for Simeio, as he architects our operations and financial models to drive our next phase of growth,” states Chris Schueler, Chief Executive Officer at Simeio. “Identity platforms are becoming central to the security and compliance required for digital transformation strategies, and I look forward to working with Owen to continue Simeio’s trajectory as the global leader in this growing market.”

Owen Newman joins Simeio from ACI Worldwide Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Divisional Chief Financial Officer. At ACI, Owen worked closely with his executive team to transform the business into an agile platform as a service company, and major market disruptor in the FinTech industry. From his outstanding operational leadership, the on-demand business significantly increased revenue and EBITDAPrior to joining ACI, Owen held CFO roles with Paycommerce Inc. and International SOS Inc., a global medical and security service company. He also served as the senior finance leader for WorldPay Inc., a global financial technology company. Owen earned his Bachelor of Science degree and Master’s in accountancy from Nova Southeastern University. He is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant.

"This is an exciting time in the IAM space with many emerging trends and opportunities that Simeio is uniquely positioned for on many levels, with its industry-leading solutions and track record for customer success," Newman said. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to lead the finance team as the company expands its footprint at an accelerated pace, and to working with Chris and the team as we continue to bring new growth to Simeio's global business."

About Simeio

Simeio provides the industry’s most complete Identity and Access Management solution delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. We protect over 150 million identities globally for enterprises, institutions, and government entities of all sizes. Our platform and service provides the following set of enterprise-grade security and identity capabilities: Access Management and Federation, Access Request, Directory Services, Identity Governance and Administration, Identity Management and Administration, Privileged Access Management, Security & Risk Intelligence, Data Security & Loss Prevention, and Cloud Security. Simeio IDaaS—which consists of Simeio Identity Orchestrator™ (IO), Simeio Identity Intelligence Center™ (IIC), and managed identity services—brings together best-in-class processes, professionals, and technologies focused entirely on management and protection of identities and related access controls. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with Security Operations Centers worldwide, Simeio provides services to Global 2000 companies across all industries, and government entities. For more information, please visit www.simeio.com .

