The #3 Ranked Travel Information Digital Media Site1 Debuts its Inaugural List of the Top Hidden Gems Throughout the United States

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel digital media brand, Only InYourState , today released its 21 Hidden Gems Across the U.S. to Visit in 2021 list. This inaugural list celebrates the very best little-known travel destinations throughout the United States, offering an inspiring bucket list for travel-lovers to consider visiting as opportunities for travel begin to expand throughout the country over the coming months.



Curated by OnlyInYourState’s expert team of travel editors and local and regional writers, the 21 Hidden Gems list is organized by region -- northeast, southeast, midwest, southwest, and west, as well as Alaska and Hawaii -- and features unique natural wonders, off-the-beaten-path attractions and architectural gems. Some highlights from the 21 Hidden Gems to Visit in 2021 list include: the Kitch-iti-kipi Spring in Michigan, the Mile High Swinging Bridge in North Carolina, Salt Springs State Park in Pennsylvania, Kanarraville Falls in Utah, the Byodo-In Temple in Hawaii and Palouse Falls in Washington.

“Many travel lovers were homebound this past year, but we believe in the power of wanderlust and have curated this list to help inspire readers to plan future trips,” said Scott Messer, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Media, for Leaf Group. “OnlyInYourState’s ‘21 Hidden Gems Across the U.S. to Visit in 2021’ offers something unique for every type of traveler, all while celebrating the natural beauty and unique characteristics of the country’s regions and states.”

OnlyInYourState takes a fun, informal approach to travel articles to help readers discover unique things to do in each of the 50 states. To learn more, please visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/ .

About OnlyInYourState:

Founded in 2015, OnlyInYourState features over 100,000 articles highlighting the off-the-beaten-path attractions and unique natural wonders of each of the country’s 50 distinctive states. The brand’s unique, highly-curated editorial content reaches millions of passionate readers every month and has brought attention to hidden gems, little-known attractions, natural wonders and small and large businesses across the nation. For more information, visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/ .

About Leaf Group:

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

