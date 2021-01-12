NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As another year passes by, an opportunity to contemplate life arises. As Christine R. Andola celebrated her 40th birthday, she became more in tune with the wisdom she had gained over the years. Andola, who is divorced and childless, found that there is more to life than abiding by the cookie-cutter roadmap that society attempts to pressure people with. She found solace in self-reflection and happiness in what could be perceived as the most mundane parts of her days. Andola decided that, rather than hoarding the answers to life’s unsolved mysteries, she needed to share the insights that she gained in her years of imperfect living.

In her debut guidebook, “Who Knew?: Lessons from My First 40 Years,” Andola weaves personal anecdotes with practical takeaways to elucidate the secrets to living a fulfilled life. Her quirky humor helps to soften the tone of the book, combining the undeniable facts of life with an idealistic view. Andola outlines key areas of life such as family, relationships (romantic and interpersonal), grief, self-esteem and happiness. By starting with these fundamental areas of life, Andola begins to dissect how to maintain focus on the self and the importance of introspection.

In a forward-thinking and fast-paced society, people often feel pressured to focus on the goals and achievements that are expected of them. However, as a woman who has faced challenges, setbacks, divorce and loss, Andola made the realization that true happiness is not found in standards set by society, but rather within yourself.

“Doesn't everyone just want to be happy? Well, first we all want to be thin, but happy holds a close second,” Andola said. “Happiness isn’t found by reaching a particular milestone on your journey. It is found within. You can choose happiness in everyday moments, such as driving down the road or watching the sunset.”

Andola sets easy-to-follow groundwork for readers who are on their own journey toward raising their self-esteem and finding true happiness. Throughout each chapter of “Who Knew?”, she includes bulleted lists of valuable pieces of wisdom she has garnered in her experiences. Andola embodies a relatable charm that builds a sense of kinship with readers to reassure them that they are not alone and that their unique path is perfect for them.

“Who Knew?: Lessons from My First 40 Years”

By Christine R. Andola

ISBN: 978-1-4808-3815-4 (softcover); 978-1-4808-3816-1 (e-book)

Available at the Archway Publishing Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the author

Christine R. Andola, a spunky woman in her forties, is a freelance writer and native of Central New York who has been published in several regional and online magazines. She covers food, health, business and more. Andola received a Bachelor of Arts from New York State University, College at New Paltz. Before moving away from the state of New York, she lived in the Southern Tier, the Hudson Valley, the North Country and New York City. To find out more about her first book, “Who Knew?: Lessons from My First 40 Years,” please visit her website: www.ChristineRAndola.com.

