New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smoke Detectors Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04068933/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on smoke detectors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in residential construction and growing replacement demand. In addition, an increase in residential construction is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The smoke detectors market analysis includes an end-user segment, type segment and geographical landscapes.
The smoke detectors market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Commercial & public
• Residential
• Industrial
By Type
• Photoelectric
• Dual-sensor
• Ionization
• Others
By Geographic Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• MEA
• South America
This study identifies the stringent regulations supporting improved fire safety standards as one of the prime reasons driving the smoke detectors market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smoke detectors market covers the following areas:
• Smoke detectors market sizing
• Smoke detectors market forecast
• Smoke detectors market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04068933/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: