CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetson , creators of the world’s only seasonal probiotic, today announced the launch of re-formulated Immunity , the winter probiotic formula, specifically designed to boost the immune system and protect from illness. It uses scientifically studied bacterial strains clinically proven to strengthen immune response to viral respiratory illness and decrease inflammation, plus Vitamin C and Echinacea to supercharge the immune boosting power.



“For sure, this is the season to not take chances with the health of your immune system - Immune resiliency is critical for protection from bacteria, viruses, and other non-infectious exposures and we should do all we can,” said. Dr. Ilene Ruhoy, member of Jetson’s Gut Council . “Jetson’s Winter Probiotic, Immunity, has important probiotic strains to maintain gut membrane strength as well as critical vitamins and herbs for immune function. This probiotic, along with a healthy lifestyle, can help keep your immune system strong by ensuring gut integrity and motility and contributing to overall immune health.”

Jetson’s probiotics rotate seasonally, meaning they are constantly reformulated and informed by the latest scientific findings. This year’s version of Immunity contains:

Immunity can be taken in conjunction with other Jetson probiotics. For example, combining Immunity and Mood would provide a diverse dose of bacterial strains - plus Vitamin C, Echinacea and Vitamin D3 and B12 with just two pills.

“As the flu ramps up and COVID-19 persists, doctors are urgently warning that this is not the year to roll the dice and get the flu,” said George Chao, Jetson CEO. “Since 70% of the immune system lives in the gut, improving gut health is more important now than ever.”

Jetson’s probiotics are scientifically-backed and fresher than other probiotic brands, which tend to feature single-strain bacteria and use generic/commodity strains. Jetson also boasts the following unique differences:

More specialized strains: a year’s worth of Jetson’s seasonal probiotics provides 20 strains, which is above and beyond the one or two strains offered by market leaders.

Better gut absorption: Jetson’s strains are fresher and a proprietary capsule is specifically designed to survive stomach acid during digestion.

Seasonal formulations address the body’s unique needs throughout the year.

No-fuss monthly subscription option ensures you never forget to take care of your gut.

Transparency: Jetson discloses the specific strains used in each of its formulas. Visit wearejetson.com to learn more about the probiotic strains included in Immunity.



Jetson probiotics are gluten-free, Non-GMO, preservative-free, and allergen-free. They’re also free from soy, binders, and synthetic fillers. Jetson also offers a novel prebiotic, Gut Prep , a year-round add on to any Jetson probiotic.

To purchase Immunity, visit wearejetson.com . Jetson products are also available on Amazon and to ship to Canada.

Follow Jetson on Instagram @WeAreJetson , on Facebook @JetsonHealth and Youtube @ WeAreJetson .

JETSON

Jetson is the world's only seasonal probiotic. Founded by Stefan Weitz and Kiley Taslitz Anderson in June 2019, Jetson is dedicated to helping Americans get healthy through the gut. Delivered fresh each month, Jetson's seasonal probiotics provide specific formulations tailored to address the body’s unique needs year-round for as little as $30 a month. Non-GMO, preservative-free, allergen-free, and gluten-free, Jetson’s individual seasonal probiotic products include Fit , Mood , Immunity , and Outside , as well as a prebiotic, Gut Prep . They have also recently launched a product line aimed at babies and kids, Jettie , and a probiotic specifically developed to support microbial balance in the gut during and after a course of antibiotics, Gut Recovery . The company was founded after Weitz was diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease — Multiple Sclerosis — and learned his overall health and quality of life was inextricably tied to the health of his gut. To keep it fresh and to purchase Jetson, please visit www.wearejetson.com .

