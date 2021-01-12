New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959770/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gummy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$139.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Capsule segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $101.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Prenatal Vitamin Supplements market in the U.S. is estimated at US$101.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$125.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Powder Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR



In the global Powder segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$58.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$82.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$79 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Biotics Research Corporation

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Country Life LLC

MegaFood

Metagenics, Inc.

New Chapter, Inc.

Pharmavite LLC

Rainbow Light

Twinlab Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959770/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Gummy (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Gummy (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Gummy (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Capsule (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Capsule (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Capsule (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Powder (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Powder (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Powder (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 14: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 15: United States Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 17: Canadian Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 18: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Prenatal Vitamin Supplements:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 29: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Prenatal Vitamin

Supplements: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 45: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Russia by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 53: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Asia-Pacific

by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 63: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Prenatal Vitamin

Supplements: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Prenatal Vitamin Supplements

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 71: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Marketby

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 77: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Argentina in

US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Prenatal Vitamin Supplements

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Rest of Latin

America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Prenatal Vitamin Supplements

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 89: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 92: The Middle East Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Historic

Marketby Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Prenatal Vitamin Supplements:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 98: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Prenatal Vitamin Supplements

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Prenatal Vitamin Supplements

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Prenatal Vitamin Supplements

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 110: Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959770/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001