New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Premium Cosmetics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959769/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Premium Skincare Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$64.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Premium Fragrance segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Premium Cosmetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Premium Color Cosmetics Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global Premium Color Cosmetics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 202-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Coty, Inc.

Estee Lauder, Inc.

L’Oreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Shiseido Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959769/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Premium Cosmetics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Premium Cosmetics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Premium Cosmetics Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Premium Cosmetics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Premium Skincare Products (Product Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Premium Skincare Products (Product Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Premium Skincare Products (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Premium Fragrance (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Premium Fragrance (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Premium Fragrance (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Premium Color Cosmetics (Product Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Premium Color Cosmetics (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Premium Color Cosmetics (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Premium Hair Care Products (Product Type) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Premium Hair Care Products (Product Type) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Premium Hair Care Products (Product Type) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Premium Sun Care Products (Product Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Premium Sun Care Products (Product Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Premium Sun Care Products (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Premium Deodorants (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Premium Deodorants (Product Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Premium Deodorants (Product Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Premium Baby Care Products (Product Type) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Premium Baby Care Products (Product Type) Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Premium Baby Care Products (Product Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Premium Bath Products (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Premium Bath Products (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Premium Bath Products (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Premium Cosmetics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Premium Cosmetics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Premium Cosmetics Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Premium Cosmetics Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Premium Cosmetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Premium Cosmetics Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Premium Cosmetics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Premium Cosmetics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Premium Cosmetics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Premium Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Premium Cosmetics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Premium Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Premium Cosmetics Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Premium Cosmetics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Premium Cosmetics Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Premium Cosmetics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: European Premium Cosmetics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Premium Cosmetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 44: Premium Cosmetics Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Premium Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 46: Premium Cosmetics Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: French Premium Cosmetics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: French Premium Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 49: Premium Cosmetics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: German Premium Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: German Premium Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 52: Italian Premium Cosmetics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Premium Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Italian Premium Cosmetics Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Premium Cosmetics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Premium Cosmetics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: United Kingdom Premium Cosmetics Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 58: Spanish Premium Cosmetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Spanish Premium Cosmetics Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Premium Cosmetics Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 61: Russian Premium Cosmetics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Premium Cosmetics Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 63: Russian Premium Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 64: Rest of Europe Premium Cosmetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 65: Premium Cosmetics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Europe Premium Cosmetics Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Premium Cosmetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Premium Cosmetics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Premium Cosmetics Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Premium Cosmetics Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Asia-Pacific Premium Cosmetics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Asia-Pacific Premium Cosmetics Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 73: Premium Cosmetics Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Australian Premium Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Australian Premium Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 76: Indian Premium Cosmetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Indian Premium Cosmetics Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Premium Cosmetics Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 79: Premium Cosmetics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: South Korean Premium Cosmetics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Premium Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Premium Cosmetics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Premium Cosmetics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Premium Cosmetics Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Latin American Premium Cosmetics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 86: Premium Cosmetics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Latin American Premium Cosmetics Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Latin American Premium Cosmetics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: Premium Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Latin American Premium Cosmetics Marketby Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 91: Argentinean Premium Cosmetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Premium Cosmetics Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Argentinean Premium Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 94: Premium Cosmetics Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: Brazilian Premium Cosmetics Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Brazilian Premium Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 97: Premium Cosmetics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Mexican Premium Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Mexican Premium Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 100: Rest of Latin America Premium Cosmetics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 101: Premium Cosmetics Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Latin America Premium Cosmetics Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: The Middle East Premium Cosmetics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Premium Cosmetics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 105: The Middle East Premium Cosmetics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: The Middle East Premium Cosmetics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: The Middle East Premium Cosmetics Historic Marketby

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 108: Premium Cosmetics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 109: Iranian Market for Premium Cosmetics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Premium Cosmetics Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Iranian Premium Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 112: Israeli Premium Cosmetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 113: Premium Cosmetics Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Israeli Premium Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 115: Saudi Arabian Premium Cosmetics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Premium Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Saudi Arabian Premium Cosmetics Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 118: Premium Cosmetics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: United Arab Emirates Premium Cosmetics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Premium Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 121: Premium Cosmetics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Rest of Middle East Premium Cosmetics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Middle East Premium Cosmetics Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 124: African Premium Cosmetics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Premium Cosmetics Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: African Premium Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959769/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001