New York, USA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has added a new report to its repository on the global sodium chlorite market. As per the report, the market is anticipated to surpass $282,911.4 thousands by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. This report delivers thorough insights on the current position and future scope of the industry. The report is a reliable research study, delivering meticulous market insights for new entrants, investors, prevailing market players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

The rising use of sodium chlorite for bleaching, disinfection, and many other applications in various industries such as oil and gas, food and beverages, and others is boosting the growth of the global sodium chlorite market. Moreover, the growing need for clean drinking water and treating wastewater across the globe is projected to unlock profitable opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. However, strict environmental laws and regulation for using sodium chlorite are likely to hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market:

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has made an optimistic impact on the growth of the global market. This is mainly due to the sudden rise in the use of sodium chlorite in health care centers as a gargling solution for the COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, sodium chlorite are being used on large scale as a surface disinfectant during the pandemic, which is triggering the market growth.

The report segments the global sodium chlorite market into end use, application, and region.

Disinfectant Sub-segment to Hold Highest Market Share in the Forecast Period

Among application segment, the disinfectant sub-segment is estimated to grab the highest market share, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing use of sodium chlorite disinfectants for averting the spread of the hospital-acquired infection and keeping the surface clean in healthcare centers.

Water Treatment Sub-segment to Grab Major Share in the Forecast Period

Among end-use segment, the water treatment sub-segment is anticipated to seize the highest market share, rising at 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mostly due togrowing need for clean drinking water and surging focus of the government on treating waste water.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period

The report evaluates the global sodium chlorite market across several regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grab highest market share, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the projected timeframe. This is mainly owing to the growing existence of several sodium chlorite producers, decreasing groundwater, and rising demand for cleaning the waste water in this region.

Major Players in the Market:

• OSAKA SODA

• Carlit Holdings Co., Ltd.,

• Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.,

• Otsuka Chemical Co.,Ltd

• Dongying Shengya Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Yancheng Huaou Industry Group Co., Ltd

• Fengchen Group Co.,Ltd

• ERCO Worldwide

• Ercros SA,

• Occidental petroleum corporation

