New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959766/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959766/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in the
United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Predictive and Presymptomatic
Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 16: French Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Predictive and
Presymptomatic Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 28: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Predictive and
Presymptomatic Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 41: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 44: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Predictive and Presymptomatic
Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 50: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in Rest
of Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Predictive and Presymptomatic
Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 55: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 57: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Israel in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Predictive and Presymptomatic
Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Predictive and Presymptomatic
Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959766/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: