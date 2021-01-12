AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (Registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter – the Company) would like to announce that on January 7, 2021, Vidzemes District Court (Vidzemes rajona tiesa) has adopted a decision approving the amendments to the legal protection proceeding plan (hereinafter – the Plan) in wording as of December 3, 2020.

On December 3, 2020, the Company informed that in relation to the Share purchase agreement concluded on October 28, 2020, between the majority shareholders of the Company and Duke I S.à r.l., it was necessary to initiate amendments to the Plan.

The approval of the Amendments to the Plan will not affect the fulfilment of the Company's existing obligations to unsecured creditors.

The decision of the court is not subject to an appeal.



