LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Electric cargo bike Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”, forecasts that the electric cargo bike market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.7% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 1,362.2 Mn by 2027.
Electric cargo bikes are designed for carrying large or heavy loads in environment friendly manner. E-cargo bikes are intended to be used for 20% of deliveries in near future, according to a study done by Deloitte.
The global electric cargo bike market is segmented on the basis of product type, battery type, end-use, and geography. By product type, electric cargo bikes are divided into two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers. Based on the battery type, the market is bifurcated into lithium-ion, lead-based, and nickel-based batteries. Additionally, the end-use of electric cargo bikes include courier and parcel service providers, service delivery, personal use, large retail suppliers, waste municipal services, and others.
In 2019, Europe held the major share (%) in terms of revenue in the global electric cargo bike market. The early adoption of electric cargo bikes for end-use is primarily contributing to the regional market value. The ongoing investment for the development and deployment of advanced eco-transportation solutions in the region for meeting its sustainable development goals is further boosting the regional market value. According to the European Cyclclogists project, an astonishing around 174 model of cargo bikes are currently available, while nearly fifty brands competing for attention in Berlin. Furthermore, Amazon (an online-based retail company) has started using cargo bikes for deliveries in major countries of Europe.
Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The region is likely to gaining potential growth on account of its emerging or rapidly developing economies. The rising awareness about the eco-friendly and low emission transportation alternatives to combat the increasing environmental concern is supporting the regional market growth.
Some of the leading competitors are Butchers & Bicycles, Cero Electric Cargo Bikes, Douze Factory SAS, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Kocass Technology Co. Ltd., Rad Power Bikes LLC, Riese & Müller GmbH, Worksman Cycles, Xtracycle, and Yuba Electric Cargo Bikes. Electric cargo bike companies have announced mergers and acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product development to uplift their position in the electric cargo bike industry. Major players are also moving into new regions with their advanced technologies for gaining the competitive advantage.
Some of the key observations regarding electric cargo bike industry include:
