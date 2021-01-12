Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Development in Rare Diseases: Focus on Clinical Trials and the Regulatory Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the regulatory framework for the clinical trials of orphan drugs in rare and orphan diseases. The report also analyzes the trends and characteristics of clinical trials conducted on rare diseases from 1999-2018.

The orphan drug industry is gaining importance as a significant and rewarding market in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. Technological and scientific innovations in specific drug discovery pathways as well as major developments in genetics are cultivating growth in this industry.

The publisher's objective in conducting this report is to provide detailed information on drug development in rare diseases. This report provides a comprehensive analysis and examines the future direction of these drugs as an important means for the treatment of orphan and rare diseases.



This report covers an overview of the global orphan drugs market and its competitive landscape.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the drug development in rare diseases with special focus on clinical trial and regulatory landscape

Detailed description of different kinds of orphan drugs and a comparative assessment on biological and chemical or non-biological orphan drugs

Discussion on Orphan Drug Act; insights into general framework for the regulation of drugs and biologics, and regulations for clinical trials of orphan designated drugs

Highlights of technological advances and innovations in genetic manufacturing technologies and information on terms such as generic competition, patent expirations, premium pricing and information on orphan drug designation applications

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Definitions and Background

Types of Orphan Drugs

Biological Orphan Drugs

Chemical or Non-biological Orphan Drugs

Global Definitions of Rare Diseases by Country/Region

U.S.

EU

Taiwan

Japan

Australia

Chapter 3 FDA Regulation of Clinical Trials on Orphan Designated Drugs

General Framework of the Regulation of Drugs and Biologics

Accelerated Approvals

Fast Track Designation

Breakthrough Designation

Priority Review

Controlled Substances Act

Special Protocol Assessments

New Surveillance and Safety Requirements

Regulation of Clinical Trials on Orphan Designated Drugs

Content and Format of a Request for Written Recommendations

Providing Written Recommendations

Refusal to Provide Written Recommendations

Orphan Drug Designation

Orphan Drug Exclusive Approval

Chapter 4 European Regulation of Clinical Trials on Orphan Designated Drugs

European Orphan Regulation

Legal Framework

Applying for Orphan Designation

Orphan Drug Designation Application Challenges and Maintenance

Demonstrating Significant Benefit

Timelines

Activities After Orphan Designation: Annual Reports

Activities During Marketing Authorization Application

Maintenance of the Orphan Drug Status

Chapter 5 Asian Regulation of Clinical Trials on Orphan Designated Drugs

Orphan Drug Designation System in Japan

Designation Criteria

Orphan Drug/Medical Device Designation Procedure

Designation Consultation

Regulation of Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs in Taiwan

Regulation of Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs in South Korea

Chapter 6 Trends in Clinical Trials for Drug Development in Rare Diseases

Characteristics of the Three Registries

The Relationship Among Clinical Trials, Diseases and Drugs

Characteristics of the Three Registries and Disease-Drug Relationships

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape and Global Markets

Global Orphan Drug Sales by Therapeutic Category

Orphan Drug Designation Counts by Region and Year

Chapter 8 Current Trends

Factors Boosting the Orphan Drug Market

Orphan Drug Act and Similar Legislation

Technological Advances and Genetic Codes

Generic Competition

Patent Expirations

Premium Pricing

Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies

Collaborations and Licensing Agreements

Challenges

Lack of Trained Professionals

Vulnerable Target Groups

Multiple Usages

Regulatory Challenge

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly And Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novartis Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi-Aventis

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Chapter 10 Clinical Trials on Drugs for Rare Diseases

List of Clinical Trials on Drugs for Rare Diseases

Chapter 11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4sn3ga



