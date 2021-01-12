An illustration showing one of Qgiv's new donation forms on a laptop with the BIG Innovation award logo to the left.

An illustration showing one of Qgiv's new donation forms on a laptop with the BIG Innovation award logo to the left.

Lakeland, FLA., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, receives the 2021 BIG Innovation Award presented by the Business Intelligence Group for their new online donation forms—technology designed to provide more sustainable streams of funding for nonprofits amid COVID-19 and socially distant fundraising.

“In August, 91% of nonprofits reported being negatively impacted by COVID-19. A nonprofit’s ability to fundraise online is more crucial now than ever, yet over 87% of donors who hit an online donation page won’t make a gift. This demonstrates the need for a better approach to collecting online donations,” said Todd Baylis, CEO and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “Every feature of Qgiv’s new online donation forms was created to make giving easy and accessible for nonprofit supporters, which is a must-have during a time when physical barriers to giving have been imposed.”

To help build more diverse funding streams that don’t rely on in-person contact, Qgiv’s new donation forms are designed to increase online donation conversions and promote recurring giving. Recurring upgrade prompts encourage donors to provide ongoing support, and giving plans offer a way to break a donation up into installments spread out over weeks or months. A mobile-first design, customized recurring giving prompts, multistep layout, and more all help nonprofits increase online conversions and raise more.

“More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy, and comfortable,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Qgiv as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions. Qgiv’s new online donation forms join a collection of other award-winning, innovative products from companies such as The American Red Cross, Lyft, TIAA, and others.

There are no monthly or set-up fees associated with Qgiv’s new donation forms, which are included in every Qgiv account as part of the Start package—nonprofits only pay processing fees when a donation is made. Fundraisers can easily upgrade their package to include additional digital fundraising tools as their needs change, including peer-to-peer fundraising, auctions, and text fundraising. To learn more about the donation forms and their features, visit www.qgiv.com to request a demo.

About Business Intelligence Group: The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL, they currently serve more than 5,000 nonprofit and faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. Their no-contract pricing, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform visit www.qgiv.com.

###

Attachment

Melaina Chromy Qgiv melaina.chromy@qgiv.com