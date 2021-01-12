Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Sterilization Equipment Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report infers that the North America sterilization equipment market is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.91% in the considered years 2019-2028. The United States and Canada form the market in this region.



In Canada, there is a substantial rise in hospital-acquired infection cases, which is fueling the demand for sterilization equipment in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. In Addition, the COVID-19 outbreak has augmented the need for sterilization of hospitals, medical equipment, and other healthcare facilities to maintain a hygienic environment. The government has also collaborated with industries to increase the production of medical and sterilization equipment. Therefore, this growth in hospital-acquired infections, COVID-19 cases, and extended hospitalization of patients, are likely to propel the Canadian sterilization equipment market on a positive growth trajectory.



Similarly, in the United States, the rise in chronic conditions, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, has increased the need for extended hospitalization, which makes patients susceptible to hospital-acquired infections. This further increases the need for sterilization of medical equipment and facilities. Moreover, the coronavirus outbreak has created an enormous need for sterilization of medical equipment, thereby advancing the sterilization equipment market's growth across the country. Furthermore, the adoption of ionizing radiation sterilization and chemical & gas sterilization is anticipated to surge during the estimated years in the region. This will further enhance the development of the sterilization equipment market in North America.



The major competitors in this market comprise Matachana, Advanced Sterilization, Getinge AB, 3M Company, Stryker Corporation, Systec GmbH, and Cardinal Health.



Key Topics Covered:



1. North America Sterilization Equipment Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Increasing Technological Advancements Helping Market

2.2.2. High-Temperature Sterilization Equipment Leads Equipment Type Market

2.3. Evolution and Transition of Sterilization Equipment Market

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Regulatory Framework

2.8. Impact of Covid-19 on Sterilization Equipment Market

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Increased Number of Surgical Procedures

2.9.2. Tough Protocols by Healthcare Bodies for Hospital-Acquired Infections

2.10. Market Restraints

2.10.1. Increased Cost of Sterilization Equipment

2.10.2. Regulations Associated With Harmful Gases (For Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment)

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Increased Demand from Pharmaceutical Sector

2.11.2. Opportunities from Food & Beverage Industry

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Regulations in Manufacturing Sterilization Equipment



3. North America Sterilization Equipment Market Outlook - by Equipment

3.1. High-Temperature Sterilization Equipment

3.1.1. Wet/Steam Sterilization Equipment

3.1.2. Dry Sterilization Equipment

3.2. Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment

3.2.1. Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Equipment

3.2.2. Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Equipment

3.2.3. Ozone Sterilization Equipment

3.2.4. Other Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment

3.3. Filtration Sterilization Equipment

3.4. Ionizing Radiation Sterilization Equipment

3.4.1. E-Beam Radiation Sterilization Equipment

3.4.2. Gamma Sterilization Equipment

3.4.3. Other Ionizing Radiation Sterilization Equipment



4. North America Sterilization Equipment Market Outlook - by End-User

4.1. Hospitals & Clinics

4.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

4.3. Education and Research Institutes

4.4. Food & Beverage Industry

4.5. Other End-Users



5. North America Sterilization Equipment Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. United States

5.2. Canada



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. 3M Company

6.2. Advanced Sterilization (Acquired by Fortive)

6.3. Andersen Products Inc

6.4. Belimed AG

6.5. Cantel Medical

6.6. Cardinal Health

6.7. Getinge Ab

6.8. Matachana

6.9. MMM Group

6.10. Sotera Health

6.11. Steris Corporation

6.12. Stryker Corporation

6.13. Systec GmbH

6.14. Continental Equipment

6.15. E-Beam Services Inc



7. Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.2. Sources of Data

7.3. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxxosc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900