New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Practice Management System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959762/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.2% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$278.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $77 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Practice Management System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$77 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$74 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 224-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AdvancedMD, Inc.

AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Carecloud Corporation

Cerner Corporation

CollaborateMD

drchrono Inc.

eClinicalWorks LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Henry Schein Medical Systems

MicroMD

MicroMD Kareo, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

OfficeAlly, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959762/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Practice Management System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Practice Management System Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Practice Management System Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Practice Management System Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Services (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Services (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Services (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Software (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Web-based (Delivery Mode) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Web-based (Delivery Mode) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Web-based (Delivery Mode) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Cloud-based (Delivery Mode) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Cloud-based (Delivery Mode) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Cloud-based (Delivery Mode) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: On-Premises (Delivery Mode) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: On-Premises (Delivery Mode) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: On-Premises (Delivery Mode) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Physician Office (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Physician Office (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Physician Office (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Pharmacies (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Pharmacies (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Pharmacies (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Practice Management System Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Practice Management System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Practice Management System Market in the United

States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 33: United States Practice Management System Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Practice Management System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2020

to 2027



Table 35: Practice Management System Market in the United

States by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: United States Practice Management System Market Share

Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Practice Management System Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Practice Management System Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Practice Management System Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Practice Management System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Practice Management System Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Practice Management System Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Practice Management System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Practice Management System Historic Market

Review by Delivery Mode in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Practice Management System Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Practice Management System Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Practice Management System Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Practice Management System Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Practice Management System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Practice Management System Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Practice Management System Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Market for Practice Management System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Delivery Mode for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Practice Management System Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Practice Management System Market Share

Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Practice

Management System in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Practice Management System Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Practice Management System Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Practice Management System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Practice Management System Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Practice Management System Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 61: Chinese Practice Management System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Practice Management System Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Practice Management System Market by Delivery

Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Chinese Demand for Practice Management System in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Practice Management System Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Practice Management System Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Practice Management System Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Practice Management System Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Practice Management System Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Practice Management System Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Practice Management System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 71: Practice Management System Market in Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: European Practice Management System Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Practice Management System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2020-2027



Table 74: Practice Management System Market in Europe in US$

Million by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: European Practice Management System Market Share

Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Practice Management System Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Practice Management System Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Practice Management System Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: Practice Management System Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: French Practice Management System Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Practice Management System Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Practice Management System Market in France by

Delivery Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: French Practice Management System Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Practice Management System Market Share

Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Practice Management System Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: French Practice Management System Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Practice Management System Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Practice Management System Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Practice Management System Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Practice Management System Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Practice Management System Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery

Mode for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Practice Management System Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Practice Management System Market Share

Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Practice Management System Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Practice Management System Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: Practice Management System Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italian Practice Management System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Practice Management System Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Practice Management System Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 100: Italian Practice Management System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Practice Management System Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Practice Management System Market by

Delivery Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 103: Italian Demand for Practice Management System in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Practice Management System Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Practice Management System Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Practice Management

System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Practice Management System Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Practice Management System Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Practice Management

System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Delivery Mode for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Practice Management System Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery

Mode for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Practice Management System Market

Share Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Practice Management System in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 113: United Kingdom Practice Management System Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Practice Management System Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 115: Rest of Europe Practice Management System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 116: Practice Management System Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 117: Rest of Europe Practice Management System Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Rest of Europe Practice Management System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode:

2020-2027



Table 119: Practice Management System Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of Europe Practice Management System Market

Share Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Rest of Europe Practice Management System

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 122: Practice Management System Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Europe Practice Management System Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Practice Management System Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Practice Management System Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Practice Management System Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Practice Management System Market in Asia-Pacific by

Delivery Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Practice Management System Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2012-2019



Table 129: Asia-Pacific Practice Management System Market Share

Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Practice Management System Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Practice Management System Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Asia-Pacific Practice Management System Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 133: Rest of World Practice Management System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 134: Rest of World Practice Management System Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 135: Practice Management System Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 136: Rest of World Practice Management System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2020

to 2027



Table 137: Rest of World Practice Management System Historic

Market Review by Delivery Mode in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 138: Practice Management System Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 139: Rest of World Practice Management System Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 140: Practice Management System Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of World Practice Management System Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959762/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001