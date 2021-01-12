New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Distribution Automation Components Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959754/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Switching & Protecting Components, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monitoring Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Power Distribution Automation Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Measuring Devices Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
In the global Measuring Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Power Distribution Automation Components Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Power Distribution Automation Components Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Power Distribution Automation Components Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Power Distribution Automation Components Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Switching & Protecting Components (Component) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Switching & Protecting Components (Component) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Switching & Protecting Components (Component) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Monitoring Devices (Component) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Monitoring Devices (Component) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Monitoring Devices (Component) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Measuring Devices (Component) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Measuring Devices (Component) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Measuring Devices (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Industrial Sector (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Industrial Sector (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Industrial Sector (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Commercial Sector (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Commercial Sector (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Commercial Sector (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Residential Sector (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Residential Sector (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Residential Sector (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Power Distribution Automation Components Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Power Distribution Automation
Components Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Power Distribution Automation Components Market in
the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Power Distribution Automation
Components Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: United States Power Distribution Automation
Components Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 26: Power Distribution Automation Components Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 27: Power Distribution Automation Components Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Power Distribution Automation Components
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Power Distribution Automation Components Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Power Distribution Automation Components Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Power Distribution Automation
Components: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Power Distribution Automation Components Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power
Distribution Automation Components in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Power Distribution Automation Components
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Power Distribution Automation Components Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Power Distribution Automation Components Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Power Distribution Automation Components
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Power Distribution Automation
Components in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Power Distribution Automation Components Market
Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Power Distribution Automation Components Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 47: Power Distribution Automation Components Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2020-2027
Table 50: Power Distribution Automation Components Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Power Distribution Automation Components
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 53: Power Distribution Automation Components Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Power Distribution Automation Components Market in
France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Power Distribution Automation Components
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Power Distribution Automation Components Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Power Distribution Automation Components
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Power Distribution Automation Components Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Power Distribution Automation Components
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Power Distribution Automation Components Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Power Distribution Automation Components
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Power Distribution Automation Components Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Power Distribution Automation Components Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Power Distribution Automation Components
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Power Distribution Automation
Components in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Power Distribution Automation Components Market
Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Power Distribution
Automation Components: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Power Distribution Automation Components Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Power Distribution Automation
Components Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Power Distribution Automation Components in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Power Distribution Automation
Components Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Power Distribution Automation Components Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Power Distribution Automation
Components Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2020-2027
Table 80: Power Distribution Automation Components Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Power Distribution Automation
Components Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Power Distribution Automation
Components Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Power Distribution Automation Components Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Power Distribution Automation
Components Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Power Distribution Automation Components Market in
Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Power Distribution Automation Components
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Power Distribution Automation Components Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Power Distribution Automation Components
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Power Distribution Automation Components
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Power Distribution Automation
Components Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Power Distribution Automation
Components Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 93: Power Distribution Automation Components Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Power Distribution Automation
Components Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Power Distribution Automation Components Market in
Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of World Power Distribution Automation
Components Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
