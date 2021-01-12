Dublin, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe LED Modular Display Market By Type (Outdoor and Indoor), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe LED Modular Display Market is expected to witness market growth of 12.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Outdoor LED display to give intuitive features with help of a 3D format that can create opportunities for growth for market players. For example, outdoor LEDs with a touchscreen interface can be introduced at retail stores and public venues, to permit customers to explore data displayed on the screen. Also, 3D displays give top quality 3D effects to consumers, which can speed up the adoption of outdoor LED display in the upcoming years.



LED display and billboards can be installed in various all-weather environments and are designed to withstand incessant rain, blowing dust, beating sun, solid winds, and frigid snow. Since electronics produce heat and expand and contract in their natural habitats, they have to "relax." However, while it's essential to give protection against the components, it is hard to completely seal something as a result of the need to exhaust extra heat.



The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) lays down the Ingress Protection (Ip) rating, which decides the sealing efficiency of electronic instruments or electronic enclosure. It is helpful as a standard measurement of electronic instrument's resistance against outside harmful components and is the most significant variable in differentiating outdoor-rated displays/billboards/modules versus indoor ones. Older LED displays contain the IP65 rating, which means the instrument is virtually impervious by any of the components of nature. Nonetheless, organizations are currently creating modules with an IP67 rating for the tile (module) and an IP65 rating for the cabinet. To accomplish the tiles' IP67 rating, they are completely sealed with a thermally conductive polymer applied to the rear, which gives extra weatherproofing and permits heat dissemination.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Outdoor and Indoor. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sony Corporation, NEC Corporation, Barco NV, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Prismaflex International Group, Leyard Optoelectronic Co. (Planar Systems, Inc.), Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co Ltd., Pro Display, Yaham Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. and PixelFLEX.



