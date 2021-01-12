Washington, DC, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the new year begins, we’d like to invite you to URAC’s first webinar of the year, Pharmacy Policy and Practice: Coming Together for the Best in Patient Care, taking place on Tuesday, January 26 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

This session will discuss the important role pharmacists play in COVID-19 vaccine distribution, how pharmacies can work with health systems to be at the core of patient care, as well as the future of pharmacy practice as a new administration takes some of their first actions.

URAC’s Director of Pharmacy Heather Bonome and industry leader and URAC Board of Directors member John Jones, President and CEO of JDJ-RPhJD Consulting, Inc., will share their insights on how the pharmacy industry, regulation and accreditation, and ultimately, patient care could look in 2021.

Register for this FREE webinar at https://www.urac.org/event/pharmacy-policy-and-practice-coming-together-for-the-best-in-patient-care-webinar/

URAC offers a complete suite of pharmacy accreditation programs, including specialty pharmacy, mail service pharmacy, community pharmacy, and rare disease designation.

In addition, URAC has recently launched our small specialty pharmacy and small mail service pharmacy accreditations to reduce the financial barrier to entry for accreditation for smaller organizations.

