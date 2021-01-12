MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zywave, the leading insurance technology provider powering growth for its partners, today released its 2020 Stewardship Report detailing the company’s unrivaled accomplishments over the past year. Highlights from 2020 include several hundred product releases and enhancements, further expansion in both carrier and P&C markets, and two major corporate acquisitions that now position Zywave as the only insurtech provider to offer a complete package of front-office solutions for independent agencies across all lines of business.

“Zywave’s objective is to serve as the most impactful business partner fueling growth for insurance organizations,” said Jason Liu, chief executive officer of Zywave. “Over the past year, we have made monumental investments in the industry to demonstrate that value and commitment to the insurance space—and we’re just getting started. As we take on 2021, our partners can expect to see even more innovation and growth, which will translate to their continued success.”

To provide its partners with the best solutions in the industry, Zywave has been heavily investing in its existing products, while enhancing its product portfolio with new acquisitions. Following are the company’s highlights from the past year.

Strategic Acquisitions

November 2020 was a pivotal month in Zywave’s corporate trajectory with several major announcements, including:

A new investor relationship with Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., strengthening Zywave’s position to achieve long-term, strategic growth

The acquisition of Advisen and London-based subsidiary WCL, preeminent providers of data, media and tech solutions, amplifying Zywave’s existing product portfolio and accelerating its global footprint

The acquisition of ITC, a leading provider of marketing, rating, and management software and services, which officially closed at the end of December 2020. The combined entities enable Zywave to deliver its innovative operations, sales and marketing solutions to agencies selling employee benefits, commercial or personal lines of coverage



Corporate Growth

Zywave achieved record growth over the past year, both organically and through acquisitions:

Now proudly serving more than 15,000 customers in 10 countries across the globe

Offering services for even more insurance professionals, including agencies, brokerages, carriers and HCM service providers

Innovations & Integrations

Zywave remains committed to delivering the industry’s leading end-to-end solutions all on one cloud-based platform. Notable accomplishments in 2020 include:

Consolidated Zywave’s products into four portfolios—or clouds—to better align with our customers’ workflows and operations

Completed 274 product releases and fulfilled 132 partner enhancement requests

Integrated miEdge’s industry-leading data into Zywave’s cloud solutions, giving users access to millions of leads

Launched Zywave CPQ for P&C, enabling brokers to access carrier-direct rates in minutes, helping to save time and increase efficiency within the quoting process

Expanded Zywave CPQ for employee benefits, adding 113 direct carrier partners across more than 26 states

Transformed Zywave’s content solutions into a complete Content Management System (CMS), providing users one centralized place to manage all their content and customize industry-leading content to their organization

Created 2,300+ new pieces of content and 333 videos, bringing Zywave’s total number of content resources to 40,000+



Industry Support

Less than a week after COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, Zywave launched its free COVID-19 Resource Center to provide the industry with content they could trust:

Provided over 100 pieces of exclusive, free content, adding up to more than 45,000 total content downloads

Hosted regular compliance webinars providing vital information to help keep insurance professionals and their clients informed of rapidly evolving guidelines and regulations

Recognized with TrustRadius 2020 Tech Cares Award for service to the industry



“While we take the time to celebrate a historic year at Zywave, we are also riding on that momentum, gearing up for even more major developments in 2021,” added Liu. “It’s an exciting time for the insurance industry and we’re looking forward to further growing alongside our partners.”

To view Zywave’s 2020 Stewardship Report, visit http://zywv.us/2020stewardship. For more information on Zywave, visit www.zywave.com.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Offering a technology platform embedded with robust data and the most comprehensive content portfolio available, we empower smarter business decisions throughout the entire customer lifecycle. More than 15,000 carriers, HCM service providers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.