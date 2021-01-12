ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in recovery audit and spend analytics services, announced its recent webinar, “Managing Your Audit Program in a Crisis,” is now available at: https://bit.ly/348dWjO .



This year, organizations worldwide were forced to quickly adapt in a crisis to maintain business continuity and modify vendor programs to realign goals and benchmarks established prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the manner in which they adjusted continues to shift as they look ahead and plan for 2021.

This webinar, led by two PRGX audit experts, explores lessons learned in 2020 to manage vendor relations and audit programs, including how companies are collaborating internally and externally for success, better managing risk and overcoming remote work challenges.

“Last year clearly demonstrated the importance of consistent, transparent communications between our clients and their suppliers. Whether identifying past, current or future pain points, it is crucial for both parties to be as flexible and understanding as possible while collaborating during times of crisis,” said Leighton Hammett, Senior Director of Accounts Payable for PRGX.

“Risk awareness and mitigation are critical during a crisis, and collaboration with suppliers opens the door for companies to better identify and correct the root cause of potential profit leakage without causing unneeded vendor abrasion,” added Vijay Parekh, Senior Director of Delivery Contract Compliance for PRGX.

The webinar, which was hosted on Sept. 16, 2020, is available here: https://bit.ly/348dWjO .

