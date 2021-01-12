LOVELAND, Colo. and FARGO, N.D., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information and Real Estate Services (IRES) , a Loveland-based regional multiple listing service (MLS) that serves Boulder, Weld, Larimer, Logan and Morgan Counties, today announced a partnership with FBS , making FlōPlan ®, an innovative floor plan-scanning mobile app, available to all IRES subscribers in February.

With the launch of FlōPlan, IRES becomes the first MLS in the country outside of the FBS customer base to license the app, encouraging a floor plan on every listing. The FlōPlan System is powered by CubiCasa 's innovative mobile scan and machine learning technologies. Using just a mobile device, a real estate professional can download the FlōPlan app, scan a property and receive a floor plan in about a day. With no additional hardware to buy and no complicated software to learn, completed floor plans can be uploaded to the listing in the MLS system.

“As a homebuyer, I would want to see the home’s layout before ever stepping foot in it — especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic potentially restricting showings,” said Lauren Hansen, CEO of IRES. “Despite consumers calling for access to floor plans, the vast majority of listings in the U.S. (more than 90%) do not include floor plan information. This partnership unlocks a significant opportunity for IRES to equip brokers with the tools necessary to meet consumer demand.”

According to the National Association of REALTORS® ’ s annual consumer survey , floor plans are consistently cited by consumers as one of the top three most-valued assets for online listings, yet many listings still don't include floor plans. With FlōPlan, IRES subscribers will soon be able to deliver on that consumer desire and enhance the home search experience by adding a floor plan to every listing.

“A floor plan on every listing elevates consumer expectation and simplifies their decision process at the early stages, eliminating guesswork by instantly revealing the home’s layout,” said Kim Prior, FBS EVP and EVP of Customer Success for FlōPlan®. “With one look at a floor plan from the FlōPlan System, consumers instantly understand the home’s flow and the relationship between spaces and rooms, getting the right level of information necessary to make early decisions with their real estate agent.”

With an early reveal of the layout, homebuyers can have more success doing walk-throughs (whether virtual or in-person) with their real estate agents, which saves all parties time and creates more satisfaction with the experience overall.

“Our subscribers overwhelmingly support IRES offering affordable floor plans,” Hansen continued. “By licensing the system, we ensure a deeply discounted price, eliminating one of the most prohibitive barriers to adoption and delivering affordable, easy-to-use and truly meaningful innovation that helps our subscribers and their buyer and seller clients alike. We are delighted to carve out this relationship and offer yet another innovative service to our subscribers.”

About IRES MLS

Information and Real Estate Services, LLC (IRES) was formed in 1996 as the regional Multiple Listing Service (MLS) for northern Colorado by five Boards and Associations of REALTORS® in Boulder, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont and Loveland/Berthoud. In addition to these five Boards and Associations, IRES is the MLS provider for the Estes Park Board of REALTORS® and Logan County Board of REALTORS®. ColoProperty.com® for consumers is owned and operated by IRES. Its office is centrally located in Loveland, Colo.

About FBS

FBS is a leading innovator of MLS technology and one of the industry's three largest MLS technology providers with the Flexmls® P latform. Uniquely, as a North Dakota-based, employee-owned (ESOP) company, FBS staff has earned one of the highest customer service performance measurements in any industry (NPS Score 84). Discover more about FBS and its products: FloPlan ® , Flexmls ® , Spark ® and Broker and Agent IDX Products at www.WeAreFBS.com .

