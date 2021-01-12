Covina, CA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The significant growth in the market can be attributed to factors, such as the rising prevalence of diabetes and the increasing number of programs initiated by various health organizations related to health awareness. Currently, about 10% of all diabetes cases are Type-1 and the remaining are of Type-2.
The global diabetes drugs market accounted for US$ 51.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 93.6 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.20%.
The report "Global Diabetes Drugs Market, By Diabetes Type (Type 1 and Type 2), By Drug Class (Insulin, DPP-4 Inhibitors, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, SGLT2 Inhibitors, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Rising prevalence of diabetes
The global diabetes drug market is majorly driven by increasing number of diabetic population. According to research, smoking increases the possibility of diabetes; more than 60% of the global population smokes, this has increased the risk of diabetes and contributed to the growth of the diabetes drug market. During last decade there is a tremendous increase in the number of diabetic population. According to International Diabetes Federation, in 2016, it was estimated that 420 million adult populations were suffering from diabetes which is increasing at the rate of 8.4% and is expected to reach 625 million by 2040.
Increasing government’s initiatives
The government is taking steps to control diabetes also increases the growth of the diabetes drugs market. For instance, WHO estimated that 422 million people globally suffered from diabetes and also indicated that 1.5 million people died from diabetes, which will be a major factor to drive the market of diabetes drugs over the forecast period. However, cost issues, strict regulatory rules and long approval time for drugs might be hampering the growth of the diabetes drugs market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global diabetes drugs market includes Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Abbott, AstraZeneca, Biocon, Sunpharma, Sanofi, Novartis, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, Boehringer Ingelheim, Akros Pharma, Amgen, Adocia, Peptron, and Takeda.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
