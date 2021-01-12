Portland, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global computer on module market was pegged at $1.11 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $1.56 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in demand for computer on module components from the defense and aerospace industry and surge in need for industrial automation have boosted the growth of the global computer on module market. On the other hand, complex integration process of advanced electronics devices hampers the market growth. However, the miniaturization of electronic devices is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, several governments have imposed lockdown across the countries, which resulted in temporary halt in manufacturing activities, disruption of the supply chain, and the shortage of raw materials.

Due to shortage of supply, the cost of semiconductor components has increased by nearly 2–3%. The ban on export in China has affected the global market.

The demand for computer on module has increased as reduction in daily activities from end-user industries including consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and the automotive industry. However, the demand is expected to increase during the post-pandemic period.

The global computer on module market is segmented on the basis of processor, form factor, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of processor, the market is divided into ARM, X86, and PowerPC. The ARM segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. However, the X86 segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market.

Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into industrial automation, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and automotive. The industrial automation segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The global computer on module market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market.

The global computer on module market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Aaeon Technology Inc., Adlink Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Compulab Ltd., Congatec AG, Eurotech Group, Intel Corporation, Kontron Europe GmbH, Smart Wireless Computing, and Texas Instruments Inc.

