New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Mini Fridge Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959744/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027. Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the OEMs/Commercial/Institutional segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $919.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Portable Mini Fridge market in the U.S. is estimated at US$919.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$826.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959744/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Portable Mini Fridge Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Portable Mini Fridge Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Portable Mini Fridge Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: OEMs/Commercial/Institutional (End-Use) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: OEMs/Commercial/Institutional (End-Use) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: OEMs/Commercial/Institutional (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market AnalyticsUS Por
table Mini Fridge Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 10: United States Portable Mini Fridge Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Portable Mini Fridge Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 12: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Portable Mini Fridge Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 15: Canadian Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Portable
Mini Fridge in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Japanese Portable Mini Fridge Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 18: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Portable Mini Fridge in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Portable Mini Fridge Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market AnalyticsEuropean Por
table Mini Fridge Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Portable Mini Fridge Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Portable Mini Fridge Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 26: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Portable Mini Fridge Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 29: French Portable Mini Fridge Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Portable Mini Fridge Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Demand for Portable Mini Fridge in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Portable Mini Fridge Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Portable Mini Fridge in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: United Kingdom Portable Mini Fridge Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Portable Mini Fridge Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 42: Spanish Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Portable Mini Fridge Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Portable Mini Fridge Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Portable Mini Fridge Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 47: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Portable Mini Fridge Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Portable Mini Fridge Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Portable Mini Fridge Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Portable Mini Fridge Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Portable Mini Fridge Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Portable Mini Fridge Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Portable Mini Fridge Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Portable Mini Fridge Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Portable Mini Fridge Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 60: Indian Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Portable Mini Fridge Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Portable Mini Fridge Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Portable Mini Fridge in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Portable Mini Fridge Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Portable Mini Fridge Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 68: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Portable Mini Fridge Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Demand for Portable Mini Fridge in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Portable Mini Fridge Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Portable Mini Fridge Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Portable Mini Fridge Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Portable Mini Fridge Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Portable Mini Fridge Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Portable Mini Fridge Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Portable Mini Fridge Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Portable Mini Fridge Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Portable Mini Fridge Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Portable Mini Fridge Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Portable Mini Fridge Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Portable Mini Fridge Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Portable Mini Fridge Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: Portable Mini Fridge Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Portable Mini Fridge Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Portable
Mini Fridge in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Iranian Portable Mini Fridge Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Portable Mini Fridge Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Portable Mini Fridge in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Portable Mini Fridge Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Portable Mini Fridge Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Portable Mini Fridge Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Portable Mini Fridge Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Portable Mini Fridge Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Portable Mini Fridge Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Portable Mini Fridge Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959744/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: