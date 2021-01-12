COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc., (OTC.PK: IGPK) would like to issue an update regarding the several things the Company has been working on.



As of this morning OTC has upgraded the Company back to “Pink Current”.

On December 31, 2020, the Company filed an S1/A in response to some comments received from the initial S1 filing. We are currently waiting for a response on the S1/A filing from the SEC, you may review our filings here: https://tinyurl.com/ybmbf37v

The completion and approval of the S1 is paramount to the overall business plan for the Company.

The current pending deals and any new deals being worked on are not in jeopardy of closing, they will close on our schedule with the effectiveness of the S1.

Integrated Cannabis Solutions, in compliance with SEC regulations, may in the future use social media outlets like Facebook or Twitter and its own website to announce key information in compliance with Reg FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, estimates of services and equipment markets, release of corporate apps, growth of platform, target markets, product releases, product demand and, business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also consider that any investment in securities is at risk.



Details of the Company's business, finances, appointments and agreements can be found as part of the Company's continuous public disclosure on otcmarkets.com.

