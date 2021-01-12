Portland, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Ethernet adapter market was estimated at $1.77 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit at $16.30 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 33.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in demand for higher bandwidth connections among different industries, surge in deployment of data centers, and high reliability and signal stability offered by Ethernet connections drive the growth of the global Ethernet adapter market. On the other hand, high installation cost and limited physical availability for devices impede the growth to some extent. However, digitalization of businesses and increase in demand for power over Ethernet (PoE) in industries expected to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The COVID-19 outbreak has positively influenced the Ethernet adapters market. For a fact it has gained considerable importance during covid-19.

Ethernet adapter is an essential tool that has accelerated the healthcare and scientific research along with enhancing the accessibility to online learning. This factor has boosted the market growth.

The global Ethernet adapter market is analyzed across type, interface type, port configuration, data rate per port, application, end user, and region.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into external and internal. The internal segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. Furthermore, the same segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 33.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on port configuration, the market is classified into single, dual, and quad. The dual segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to dominate by 2027. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 34.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total revenue share, and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 36.1% by 2027. The other two regions covered in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global Ethernet adapter market report include Anker Technology (UK) Ltd., Belkin International, Inc., Broadcom, Intel Corporation, Lenovo, LevelOne, Marvell Technology Group, Nvidia (Mellanox Technologies), Plugable Technologies, and Xilinx.

