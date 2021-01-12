As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 8. January, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 28 1115 RIKS 26 0216 ISIN IS0000028249 IS0000030732 Additional issuance (nominal) 70,000,000 275,000,000 Settlement date 01/13/2021 01/13/2021 Total outstanding (nominal) 83,139,801,519 30,961,700,000