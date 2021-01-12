As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 8. January, at the price of accepted bids.

SeriesRIKB 28 1115RIKS 26 0216
ISINIS0000028249IS0000030732
Additional issuance (nominal)70,000,000275,000,000
Settlement date01/13/202101/13/2021
Total outstanding (nominal)83,139,801,51930,961,700,000