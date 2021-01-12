New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959739/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027. Portable Air Humidifier, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.9% CAGR and reach US$938.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable Air Dehumidifier segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $289.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier market in the U.S. is estimated at US$289.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$281.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Portable Air Humidifier (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Portable Air Humidifier (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Portable Air Humidifier (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Portable Air Dehumidifier (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Portable Air Dehumidifier (Product Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Portable Air Dehumidifier (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Por table Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 15: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Por table Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 26: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 30: French Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 33: German Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 41: Spanish Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 42: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 59: Indian Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 60: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 63: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Portable Air
Humidifier and Dehumidifier: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2020-2027
Table 68: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Marketby Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 74: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: The Middle East Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Historic Marketby Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 90: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product
Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 95: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market
Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Portable Air Humidifier and
Dehumidifier Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in
Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 108: African Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
