ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been named as the M2M Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year by the 5th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program, which showcases technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in IoT technology solutions across the globe.



ORBCOMM was recognized for its innovation in developing the next-generation ORBCOMM Platform, which provides fleet customers with a single, unified view of all asset types, deep data insights and unparalleled processing power and bandwidth. The ORBCOMM Platform allows customers to seamlessly track, monitor and control all of their transportation assets in one place – from reefers, dry trailers, trucks, to chassis, dry and refrigerated containers – on the road, rail and at sea. The scalable platform can accommodate any size of operation, whether the customer has one or 100,000-plus assets, and integrates with wired and wireless sensors for fuel, doors, cargo, temperature and more for maximum visibility. The new platform’s capacity has been expanded exponentially to process more than 100,000 messages per second, which is an increase of over 1,000 times in message throughput over legacy systems. With the ORBCOMM Platform’s increased processing capability, customers can continue to expand their deployments, access a higher level of visibility and enable more sophisticated solutions in a 5G, sensor-enabled IoT ecosystem.

“ORBCOMM continues to focus on innovation to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the industrial markets we serve, and we’re pleased that our efforts to create a versatile, scalable and highly advanced telematics platform for the transportation industry have been recognized with the prestigious IoT Breakthrough’s M2M Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year Award,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “The ORBCOMM Platform makes it easier and more efficient for fleet customers to gain a complete view across all their asset types, actionable data, faster response time, greater capacity, as well as more real-time visibility – all in one place, from one provider, with one sign-on.”

“The age of connected technologies and Internet of Things has officially arrived, with organizations realizing that investing in connected technologies is no more a luxury, but a necessity for business continuity, growth and success,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at IoT Breakthrough. “IoT is disrupting both the consumer market, including retail, healthcare, and connected home tech, as well as the industrial sector, including transportation, water, oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing and more – and we are absolutely thrilled to recognize the breakthrough IoT industry innovators in our 5th annual awards program.”

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com . You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

