Appointment is part of ongoing strategy to enhance IVFH’s specialty-food platform

Tang is a successful leader with strong e-commerce and subscription-based business experience

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), a direct-to-chef and a direct-to-consumer platform that provides high-quality, unique specialty foods through e-commerce offerings and multichannel partnerships, today announced Richard Tang has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Tang will be an integral part of IVFH’s executive team as he takes responsibility for the Company's financial strategies and helps support the Company's significant growth initiatives.

“Richard is a proven leader, and I am excited to welcome him to IVFH. Richard is the latest addition to our leadership team and brings an impressive track record of success as a finance executive at high-performing and fast-growing, e-commerce, subscription-based e-commerce, and other food-based companies. His presence will bring tremendous value to our team as we work to execute our long-term growth strategy, advance our positions in key markets and deliver strong operating and financial performance,” stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings.

Richard Tang commented, “Over the past two years IVFH has created a unique platform of industry leading e-commerce and e-commerce subscription capabilities. I am excited to join IVFH as the Company focuses on further leveraging its platform to drive top-line growth and bottom-line profitability across its multiple channel opportunities.”

Mr. Tang has more than 25 years of experience in senior leadership roles, working in consumer, e-commerce, and food-based sectors. Most recently, he served as CFO for Van Leeuwen Ice Cream LLC, a nationwide manufacturer of ultra-premium dairy and vegan ice cream distributed and sold through 2,000 supermarket and independent chain doors nationwide and brick and mortar locations in New York and Los Angeles. At Van Leeuwen, Tang developed performance tracking KPIs across all operating and manufacturing departments, while helping the company successfully close an $18 million Series B equity raise with NextWorld Evergreen. Prior to Van Leeuwen, Tang was CFO at Nutraceutical Wellness, Inc., a global subscription-based CPG e-commerce and business-to-business wellness vitamin and supplements consumer business. At Nutraceutical Wellness, Mr. Tang was instrumental in the growth of Nutrafol.com e-commerce and subscription e-commerce business while also raising a Series A round from Unilever Ventures and a Series B financing round from L Catterton. Tang has also held senior financial roles at The Condé Nast Publications, Time Warner, and Walt Disney Corporation.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. is a direct-to-chef and a direct-to-consumer platform providing over 7,000 of the highest quality, unique specialty food products directly to chefs and direct to consumers nationwide, through e-commerce offerings and multichannel partnerships. Our direct-to-consumer offerings include www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.