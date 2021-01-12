BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnenblick-Eichner Company announced today that it has arranged $30,500,000 of interim first mortgage financing for Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, an iconic 30-suite, full service, luxury resort located in Little Torch Key, Florida.



The loan refinanced a recently matured fixed rate loan and closed within 30 days of application. Mast Capital and RWN Management provided the financing.

The Resort is located on an exclusive 4.12-acre private island in the world famous Florida Keys. Accessibility to the Resort is by private boat from Little Torch Key, located approximately 3 miles to the north. Amenities at the Resort include a full-service fine dining ocean-front restaurant, SpaTerre, a Fitness Center, Dive Shop and a swimming pool and an adjacent Palapa Bar. Additionally, the Resort features a Marina with three separate docks that can accommodate yachts up to 120 feet in length. The Resort has been consistently recognized as one of the top destination resorts in the world. Condé Nast Traveler and Reader’s Choice Awards recently ranked the Resort in their “Top 10 Resorts in the U.S.” and “Best Resorts in the World for 2020”.

“Little Palm Island is a one-of-a-kind resort. We were able to generate multiple financing quotes given the property’s stellar performance in its “drive-to-leisure” destination location, as well as the top-tier sponsorship. Mast Capital was able to deliver strong execution and close expeditiously,” commented Elliot Eichner, a Principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner Company.

“The amount of lender interest in the financing opportunity demonstrates the large degree of liquidity in the market today for well positioned assets,” commented Patrick Brown, also a Principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner Company.

About Sonnenblick-Eichner Company

Sonnenblick-Eichner Company (www.sonneich.com) is a Beverly Hills-based real estate investment banking firm that specializes in arranging structured finance for acquisition, construction and permanent loans, interim, preferred equity and mezzanine financing as well as joint-venture equity transactions. The company is recognized for its expertise in marketing institutional real estate for sale and providing capital for all product types including hospitality, office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties.

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts Ltd.

Built upon a philosophy that emphasizes location, distinction, and soul, Noble House Hotels & Resorts dedicates itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that celebrate their local communities. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington and continuously growing, the Noble House portfolio features a luxury and upper upscale portfolio of 18 distinct and visually captivating hotel properties, over 50 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Canada. A range of beachfront resorts spanning California and Florida, luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, WY, British Columbia, and Colorado, and award-winning urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco punctuate the diverse collection. Centered within destinations worth of every bucket list and layered with unique amenities that inspire adventure, the curated collection of one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts and adventures, are known for creating unforgettable travel experiences. For more information, visit www.noblehousehotels.com or call Noble House Hotels & Resorts at 877-NOBLE.TRIP.

