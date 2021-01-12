Toronto, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the return to online learning for Ontario schools until at least January 25, 2021, TVO is proud to support families with TVO Learn (TVOlearn.com) online and TVOkids Power Hour of Learning on TV and online.

TVO Learn is an online learning tool that provides curriculum-linked resources to support Ontario parents, teachers, and students in Grades 1 through 12, especially during this period of at-home learning. Launched in November 2020, the website features curriculum overviews and curated resources that parents, caregivers and educators can use to help students achieve learning goals at home. Subjects covered include math, language, science and social studies. Older students can also supplement their remote learning through TVO Learn with a searchable catalogue of high school courses.

TVO also announced the immediate return of TVOkids Power Hour of Learning – daily programming for elementary school students. These hour-long "lessons,” developed by educators in support of the Ontario curriculum, will air on TVOkids five days a week, from Monday to Friday, at 9:00 a.m. ET for students in Grades 1 through 3, and at 1:30 p.m. ET for students in Grades 4 through 6. Parents, caregivers, educators and students can also view this programming through TVOlearn.com or the TVOkids Power Hour of Learning YouTube channel.

“Families will appreciate the grade-appropriate education support of TVO Learn and TVOkids Power Hour of Learning that helps strengthen the bridge between learning at school and learning at home,” said Rashmi Swarup, Vice President of Digital Learning at TVO. “These are just two of a number of ways TVO is working to support families during the pandemic.”

A full list of TVO education resources can be found at tvo.org.

About TVO

Since 1970, TVO has existed to ignite the potential in everyone through the power of learning. Through impactful digital education products, in-depth current affairs, thought-provoking TVO Original documentaries, and award-winning TVOkids content, we prepare Ontarians for success in school and life. TVO’s ongoing evolution as a modern digital learning and media organization prepares us to serve Ontarians for generations to come. TVO is funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, and is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit tvo.org and tvokids.com.

