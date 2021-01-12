New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hair is an important part of your personality and no wonder why most people are extra-cautious about their care. Vedix Hair Care products are one of the most popular hair care products and it may help you to have healthy hair. The company claims that Vedix is an Ayurvedic Doctor approved hair-care regimen and it solves your unique hair problems. It makes your hair healthier, stronger, and shinier. If you want to know what exactly it is and what it can do for hair, here is a complete Vedix review for you.

What is Vedix Actually? Vedix Haircare Reviews

Vedix is India’s first and only customized Ayurvedic hair care regime. The various hair care products of Vedix are designed to address the unique problems of your hair. All the customized hair-care products sold at Vedix are formulated by a professional team of Ayurvedic doctors.

Whatever your hair concerns maybe, you can get a customized product for the same at Vedix. The Ayurvedic doctors working here identify problems with your hair before suggesting a suitable product for them. A team of doctors working at Vedix finds out unique formulations for your hair issues after intensive research.

Vedix Product Range: What Does Vedix Box Contain?

Below given are the products contained in the Vedix Box. They all are customized products, so it takes time to get delivered to you. Also, most of the Vedix products are expensive too.

Vedix Anti-hair fall Oil

Vedix anti-hair fall oil consists of unique “dosha” (problems) specific herbs. This unique blend of herbs may solve elevated doshas and their impact on the hair fall. It has hair-nourishing properties and may strengthen your hair right from the roots.

Vedix Anti Hairfall Shampoo

The all-natural Vedix Anti-hair fall shampoo is a non-harmful, mild shampoo made up of 100% safe and organic plant extracts like Bhringraj, Aloe-vera, Yashtimadhu, Gunja, and Quinoa protein.

It makes the hair root and scalp stronger and also prevents dirt, pollution, and excess oils from your scalp. It also makes your hair beautiful naturally right from the roots.

Vedix Hair Regrowth Serum

This innovative hair growth serum may trigger hair growth and gives deep nourishment to your hair. It is a water-based serum and gets absorbed quickly to your hair-roots and strengthens them from the roots.

The serum contains natural ingredients such as Aloe-vera, Bakuchi fruit extract, and Gunja seed extract, Bhringraj, Pushpa, Yasthi root, Japa, etc.

How Does Vedix Work? Science Behind its Formulation

According to Vedix, all the problems related to your hair are due to the elevation of “doshas” in your body. “Vata”, “Kapha” and “pitta” are three basic doshas, and disturbance in any one of these doshas can lead to disturbed body functions. Both your hair and skin are sensitive to these internal changes.

If you are suffering from hair-fall, flaking, or dry scalp, this can be attributed to the elevated doshas inside your body. Vedix recognizes these doshas inside your body with the help of an online questionnaire and the problem controlling product is then formulated according to the inputs given by the people. You get an Ayurvedic approved analysis about your hair and a product that works well on your hair.

If you have any queries regarding the product and its usage, then you can contact them through the Vedix contact number available on their official website. Also, you can sign up for your own account through its website once you complete the Vedix registration process.

Benefits of Vedix Hair Regrowth Serum

Before going through the benefits of Vedix hair regrowth serum, please note that Vedix is a new addition to this field. Below given are some of the benefits of Vedix hair regrowth serum, claimed by the company.

Induces Longer, Shiner, and Thicker Hair:

Aqua based Vedix serum is easier to seep inside your scalp tissues with all the ease quickly and strengthens your hair follicles. Thus it promotes thicker and better hair growth. It boosts longer and glossy hair growth by boosting the absorption of essential herbs.

It Stimulates Growth of Hair.

Vedix serum detoxifies your follicles and boosts nourishment on an internal level. It fixes the inflamed follicles and helps new and thicker hair growth.

Maintains PH balance:

All the medicinal herbs contained in the Vedix hair regrowth serum regulate the oil production and maintain the right PH levels and hence hair begins to grow more.

Moreover, the serum is highly desirable because it is light in weight and non-sticky.

Pros and Cons of Vedix: Are Vedix products good?

Pros

As such Vedix provides customized solutions to your hair regime.

It treats hair fall

It is made up of 100% natural and absolutely safe ingredients.

Repair the damaged roots of your hair and restore them.

Absolutely free from the harmful sulfates and parabens

Stimulates follicles of hair and promotes new hair growth.

Cons

It does not give you immediate results and takes time.

Conditioner is not available

Expensive

Quantity of Shampoo is Inadequate

Vedix hair care products are only available to purchase through its official website. No other eCommerce websites sell them.

How Vedix Solves Hair Problems?

If you go for Vedix hair care products, unlike any other hair care products, you have to go through a three-step process to solve your hair problems. This process is a bit longer and takes time. Also, Vedix only provides customized products. So it’s mandatory to follow these steps before placing your purchase.

Take Vedix Dosha Assessment Questionnaire:

In this vedix hair quiz, you would be asked some simple questions pertaining to your body, your preferences, and lifestyle. This will help you find your “Unique Dosha Profile.”

You Get a Hair Analysis by An Ayurvedic Expert:

Once your dosha and their elevated states are analyzed with the help of the inputs provided by you, you would be sent details by an expert team of Ayurveda doctors which ensures that you get only the customized solutions.

Book Your Custom Vedix Box Online:

Once you completed the above two steps, you can choose a package that works the best for you. Vedix custom hair care regimen boxes can be ordered right from your homes.

How to Use Vedix?

To use Vedix hair oil, you need to take 5-15 ml (based on the length of your hair and apply it all over your scalp. Massage this oil gently for 5-10 minutes. Leave the same for an hour or two and then use Vedix Hair fall shampoo.

For using Vedix Hair regrowth serum, you have to ensure that your scalp is dry and absolutely clean. Instill a drop of 3-5 ml of serum on your hair root with the help of a dropper. Gently massage this serum on your scalp for about 5-10 minutes and use this serum every alternate night or two hours before you go to sleep.

Vedix Plans and Pricing: How much does Vedix Cost?

As Vedix sells customized products after seeking advice from Ayurvedic doctors, the products are a bit expensive.

For one month supply, you have to shell out Rs 1699

6 month supply would cost you Rs 999

For a 3-month supply, you have to pay Rs 1499

If you order one box of Vedix containing hair fall oil, shampoos, and serum, you will have to pay Rs 2697. You can upgrade your monthly plan or cancel your order anytime during the subscription period as your requirement.

Vedix Review - Final Verdict

Both males as well as females are really bothered about the problems with their hair. They look forward to a product that can solve their hair fall and other issues. Vedix is trusted because it follows a customized approach taken by the Indian Ayurveda. The tried and tested formulation can prove to be a great savior.

However, apart from Vedix, there are a lot more products having a simple and effective approach to your hair related issues. Among them, the two most reviewed products available on Amazon are Indulekha Bringa Hair oil and Tresseme Keratin Smooth with Argan Oil Conditioner. They are clinically tested, tried and proven formulations. According to customer reviews and opinions, both Indulekha Bringa Hair Oil and Tresseme Keratin Smooth With Argan Oil Conditioner are more useful and effective than Vedix.

Recommended products

Indulekha Bringa Hair oil

Indulekha Bringa Hair Oil is a popular Ayurvedic medicinal cure for hair fall. It includes natural ingredients that prevent hair fall and makes dry hair glossy and luscious. If used as recommended, it even helps reduce scalp infections and flaking.

Click Here To Order Indulekha Bringa Hair Oil From Amazon

Tresemme Keratin Smooth with Argan Oil conditioner

Tresemme Keratin Smooth with Argan Oil conditioner is specially designed for those with frizzy and dry hair and also for hair that tangles easily. However, it can be used for any kind of hair. It really smooths and softens hair pretty well. Tressemme’s product are cheap and you can find it in many shop and retailers.

Click Here To Get Tresemme Keratin Smooth with Argan Oil Conditioner From Amazon

As said earlier, Vedix is a brand new addition to this field and the effectiveness of their product are not yet analyzed. But Indulekha and Tresemme have been selling their hair care products for a long time and are getting positive customer reviews so far. So, if you wish to make a real difference to your hair, you can grab any of them by clicking the link given below.

Media Contact

You can contact Vedix Customer Service for any questions, comments, or testimonials.

Contact Person: Akshay Patil

Role: Support Manager

Email: support@vedix.com

By Phone: United States & Canada: (877) 752-0886 India : +91 40714 34363

This news has been published for the above source. ConsumersCompanion [ID=16244]

