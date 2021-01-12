ST-GEORGES, Quebec, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komutel, a leading unified communication solution developer, today announced that a major multi-site PSAP organization has selected Komutel NG9-1-1 solutions through their partner Combat Networks to provide them with a state-of-the-art Next Generation 9-1-1 Call Handling Functional Element (CHFE).



This large PSAP is responsible for the operation of more than 20 Central Ambulance Communication Centers (CACCs) in Ontario and has the challenging task of providing reliable service for over 1000 telephone lines and over 200 operator positions.

In collaboration with Combat Networks and Avaya, this NG9-1-1 CHFE architecture, designed in Canada to meet the specific NG9-1-1 requirements of Canadian PSAPs, continues to achieve important milestones in the on-going NG9-1-1 trials in Canada.

First in Canada to complete a successful NG9-1-1 test call on a “commercially available off the shelf solution”. Read more: Komutel and Avaya conducted the first NG9-1-1 test call successfully

First in Canada to transfer an NG9-1-1 test call between two PSAPs. Read more: First NG9-1-1 Call Transfer In Canada - Komutel

Quotes:

"We are proud that our commitment and involvement in the evolution of NG9-1-1 services in Canada are positioning us in a leadership role to offer end-to-end NG9-1-1 solutions with Combat Networks for this major Ontario PSAP. We continue to expand our NG9-1-1 expertise in order to support the implementation of the most effective emergency communication services for Canadians.

- Yves Laliberté, President, Komutel

About Komutel

Komutel is a leading Canadian developer of 9-1-1 communication solutions which are easily integrated with our Public Safety Client’s existing telecommunications and IT infrastructure (IT, VoIP, TDM, UC, Centrex, VM, mobiles, and radio). Komutel’s portfolio of 9-1-1 solutions is designed to be cost effective, and facilitate migration from legacy environment to NG9-1-1 based on Nena i3 standards while minimizing risks and disruptions as much as possible. Based on Open Standards, the Komutel architecture enables clients to configure the modular applications according to their specific needs, requirements and operational preferences. Komutel is a privately-owned Canadian company founded in 2001. www.komutel.com

About Combat Networks

Since July 2001, Combat Networks has assisted its customers by designing and architecting state of the art high-performance networks. We have been installing, and training supported vendor solutions as well as maintaining, monitoring (NOC), and troubleshooting as required. Headquartered in Ottawa and with offices across Canada, we serve many of the country’s largest Federal and Provincial Government Departments, Heathcare, Police Force, Municipalities and Fortune 1000 companies. Our corporate mission is to be recognized by our customers as the most knowledgeable, most responsive, and most valuable external resource for network infrastructures where security, performance, and reliability are vital requirements. Everyone at Combat is focused and dedicated to your success by providing a complete lifecycle solution from network planning and project management through to post-sales support and network transition services. Combat has the people, skills, and products to work for you at all stages of the network infrastructure lifecycle. Visit us at www.combatnetworks.com

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya. For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.