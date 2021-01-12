DENVER, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that TMC has named Axcient as a winner of the 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award, presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.



“We are pleased to kick off 2021 with an award honoring us for our commitment to the IT channel partner community,” said David Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. “We are committed to innovating for our partners so that they have choice through Direct-to-Cloud, world-class security with AirGap, cloud virtualization, and industry-leading RPO and RTO. We simplify our technology with Axcient x360—one platform enabling MSPs to cure data loss for their clients. As cybersecurity and natural disasters continue to arise, we will always be there to help our partners stay ahead of the risks so they can Protect Everything™ for their clients.”

“On behalf of TMC and the editors of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, we are honored to recognize Axcient as a winner of the INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award for its distinguished program,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We look forward to seeing continued excellence from Axcient in the future.”

Winners of the 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award are published in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

