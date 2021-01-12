NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided $43.8 million in Freddie Mac financing for the acquisition of a multifamily portfolio totaling 885 units in Georgia’s Metro Atlanta region. The loans were originated by Greystone’s Keith Hires and Carter King of Greystone’s Atlanta office, on behalf of Fillmore Capital Partners.
The two separate Freddie Mac conventional loans each carry a 10-year term with a fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization, with interest-only payments for the first 10 years.
Located in Atlanta and Athens, the properties and financing include:
“We couldn’t be more pleased with our team and how they delivered exactly what we needed to acquire these properties,” said Mr. Dustin Frazier, Senior Vice President, Fillmore Capital Partners. “In a market environment that might challenge others, our Greystone team was unflappable.”
“We are very excited about our acquisition of these two prominent assets in high growth markets, which brings our total portfolio in Georgia to over 2,000 units, with more acquisitions under consideration,” added Mr. Michael Reinardy, Senior Vice President, Fillmore Capital Partners.
“The breadth and depth of our lending platform, coupled with our knowledge of the multifamily space, provides confidence in a smooth execution during a market cycle that’s seen so much volatility in the last year,” said Mr. King.
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.
Fillmore Capital Partners is a private investment company with principal focus on multifamily housing, healthcare, entertainment, lodging, and other specialized real estate investments. For more information, visit www.fillmorecap.com.
