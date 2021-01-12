Los Angeles, USA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epidermolysis bullosa pipeline anticipated to offer several novel pipeline therapies in the next decade

The Epidermolysis bullosa clinical pipeline comprises 20+ notable therapeutic agents in different stages of clinical development varying from Gene therapies, Cell therapies, RNA‐targeting therapy, Protein therapy, Topical therapies, and Small molecules.

DelveInsight’s Epidermolysis bullosa pipeline report offers comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Epidermolysis Bullosa market. The pipeline report lists down the available treatment options in the Epidermolysis bullosa therapeutics market, unmet needs, and comprehensive analysis of upcoming therapies in the pipeline in different stages of the clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies developing the drug, route of administration, molecule type, and product type.

30+ key companies are working to strengthen the Epidermolysis bullosa pipeline including Takeda, TWi Biotechnology, Inc., Krystal Biotech, and several others.

Pipeline therapies in different stages of clinical development FCX-007 (debcoemagene autoficel in Phase III, PTR-01 in Phase II, etc.)

Epidermolysis bullosa is a disease that results in a wide spectrum of skin diseases. It is characterized by blister formation in response to mechanical trauma and is complicated by infection, sepsis, and death. The condition worsens with the unavailability of proper diagnostics tools, and lack of awareness.

At present no approved therapy or cure is available. The current Epidermolysis Bullosa market is mainly based on supportive care; hence new therapies are expected to transform the treatment landscape of Epidermolysis bullosa.

The primary goal of Epidermolysis bullosa treatment is to guard skin against any frictional trauma and infections. The current Epidermolysis bullosa treatment market is dominated by therapies that offer symptomatic care. Antihistamines, gabapentin, pregabalin, TCA, serotonin-norepinephrine uptake inhibitors (SNRIs), and other nontraditional antipruritic agents for itch treatment, paracetamol and ibuprofen for mild pain while opioids and anxiolytics for severe pain, corticosteroids for easy swallowing of solid foods, nutritional support including dietary supplements, and others.

However, over the years, EB care has improved dramatically. Several companies are Fibrocell Technologies, Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals, RegeneRx, Amryt Pharma, Abeona Therapeutics, Krystal Biotech, Shionogi, among others are developing therapies for the treatment of EB.

Amryt Pharma is developing Oleogel-S10 (AP-101), a topical product for the treatment of EB, which at the moment is in phase III clinical trial and recently reported positive unblinded interim efficacy and safety analyses. Similarly, Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals is also developing CCP-020 (Diacerein 1% Ointment), a topical ointment for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa Simplex (EBS).

While some are exploring topical ways to address the condition, others are digging deeper with gene therapies. Abeona Therapeutics is experimenting with an autologous, ex-vivo gene therapy EB-101 (LZRSE-Col7A1) for the treatment of the underlying disease in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The company has evaluated the safety of EB-101 in phase I/II trial and is planning to move further. Fibrocell is also investigating a clinical-stage gene therapy product FCX-007 for the treatment of RDEB. Fibrocell’s project enrollment and dosing of phase III patients is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020. If everything goes as planned, Fibrocell plans to file a Biologics License Agreement (BLA) for FCX-007 in 2021.

The present EB market landscape presents quite a promising picture with various ongoing clinical studies. It goes beyond doubt that gene therapies and stem cell therapies have the potential to provide an effective therapeutic approach for the management of EB. Several institutes such as CHOP are also currently involved in EB clinical trials looking at new topical therapies to help promote wound healing.

What are the current options for Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa?

What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many Epidermolysis Bullosa emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the Epidermolysis Bullosa market?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Epidermolysis Bullosa?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa?

Coverage : Global.

: Global. Key Companies: Amryt Pharma, Abeona Therapeutics, Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals, RegeneRx, Krystal Biotech, Fibrocell Technologies/Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals, RHEACELL GmbH, Holostem Terapie Avanzate, StemRim/Shionogi, Phoenix Tissue Repair (BridgeBio Pharma, Inc), Menlo Therapeutics, and others

Mid-stage products (Phase II and Phase I/II) Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration:

Intradermal Topical Intravenous In vivo grafting Ex vivo grafting



Comprehensive coverage of key companies and their detailed insights into their drug candidates.

Major collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and academia.

Ongoing clinical trials segmented into different phases.

Recent happenings on the research front and news front in the EB market.

Oleogel-S10 (AP-101): Amryt Pharma

EB-101: Abeona Therapeutics

CCP-020 (Diacerein 1% Ointment): Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

RGN-137: RegeneRx

B-VEC (KB103, Beremagene Geperpavec): Krystal Biotech

FCX-007: Fibrocell Technologies/Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

Allo-APZ2-EB: RHEACELL GmbH

COL7 and LAMB3 gene therapy: Holostem Terapie Avanzate

KOI2 (Redasemtide/HMGB1 Peptides): StemRim/Shionogi

PTR-01 (BBP-589): Phoenix Tissue Repair (BridgeBio Pharma, Inc)

Serlopitant (VPD-737): Menlo Therapeutics

1 Report Introduction 2 Epidermolysis Bullosa 3 Epidermolysis Bullosa Current Treatment Patterns 4 Epidermolysis Bullosa - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective 5 Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Assessment 6 Epidermolysis Bullosa Late-Stage Products (Phase-III) 7 Epidermolysis Bullosa Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) 8 Epidermolysis Bullosa – Early-Stage Products (Phase-I) 9 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 10 Epidermolysis Bullosa Inactive Products 11 Epidermolysis Bullosa Dormant Products 12 Epidermolysis Bullosa Discontinued Products 13 Epidermolysis Bullosa Inactive Products 14 Epidermolysis Bullosa Product Profiles 15 Epidermolysis Bullosa Key Companies 16 Epidermolysis Bullosa Key Products 17 Epidermolysis Bullosa Unmet Needs 18 Epidermolysis Bullosa- Future Perspectives and Conclusion 19 Epidermolysis Bullosa Analyst Views 20 Appendix 21 Report Methodology

