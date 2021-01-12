Los Angeles, USA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epidermolysis bullosa pipeline anticipated to offer several novel pipeline therapies in the next decade
The Epidermolysis bullosa clinical pipeline comprises 20+ notable therapeutic agents in different stages of clinical development varying from Gene therapies, Cell therapies, RNA‐targeting therapy, Protein therapy, Topical therapies, and Small molecules.
DelveInsight’s Epidermolysis bullosa pipeline report offers comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Epidermolysis Bullosa market. The pipeline report lists down the available treatment options in the Epidermolysis bullosa therapeutics market, unmet needs, and comprehensive analysis of upcoming therapies in the pipeline in different stages of the clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies developing the drug, route of administration, molecule type, and product type.
Epidermolysis bullosa Pipeline Report Research Highlights
Epidermolysis bullosa is a disease that results in a wide spectrum of skin diseases. It is characterized by blister formation in response to mechanical trauma and is complicated by infection, sepsis, and death. The condition worsens with the unavailability of proper diagnostics tools, and lack of awareness.
At present no approved therapy or cure is available. The current Epidermolysis Bullosa market is mainly based on supportive care; hence new therapies are expected to transform the treatment landscape of Epidermolysis bullosa.
The primary goal of Epidermolysis bullosa treatment is to guard skin against any frictional trauma and infections. The current Epidermolysis bullosa treatment market is dominated by therapies that offer symptomatic care. Antihistamines, gabapentin, pregabalin, TCA, serotonin-norepinephrine uptake inhibitors (SNRIs), and other nontraditional antipruritic agents for itch treatment, paracetamol and ibuprofen for mild pain while opioids and anxiolytics for severe pain, corticosteroids for easy swallowing of solid foods, nutritional support including dietary supplements, and others.
However, over the years, EB care has improved dramatically. Several companies are Fibrocell Technologies, Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals, RegeneRx, Amryt Pharma, Abeona Therapeutics, Krystal Biotech, Shionogi, among others are developing therapies for the treatment of EB.
Amryt Pharma is developing Oleogel-S10 (AP-101), a topical product for the treatment of EB, which at the moment is in phase III clinical trial and recently reported positive unblinded interim efficacy and safety analyses. Similarly, Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals is also developing CCP-020 (Diacerein 1% Ointment), a topical ointment for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa Simplex (EBS).
While some are exploring topical ways to address the condition, others are digging deeper with gene therapies. Abeona Therapeutics is experimenting with an autologous, ex-vivo gene therapy EB-101 (LZRSE-Col7A1) for the treatment of the underlying disease in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The company has evaluated the safety of EB-101 in phase I/II trial and is planning to move further. Fibrocell is also investigating a clinical-stage gene therapy product FCX-007 for the treatment of RDEB. Fibrocell’s project enrollment and dosing of phase III patients is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020. If everything goes as planned, Fibrocell plans to file a Biologics License Agreement (BLA) for FCX-007 in 2021.
The present EB market landscape presents quite a promising picture with various ongoing clinical studies. It goes beyond doubt that gene therapies and stem cell therapies have the potential to provide an effective therapeutic approach for the management of EB. Several institutes such as CHOP are also currently involved in EB clinical trials looking at new topical therapies to help promote wound healing.
Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
Scope of the report
Epidermolysis bullosa Therapeutics
