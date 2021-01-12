SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES 2021 -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the full portfolio of AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processors, bringing the highly-efficient and extremely powerful “Zen 3” core architecture to the laptop market. New AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors provide unprecedented levels of performance and incredible battery life for gamers, creators, and professionals. New laptops powered by Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile processors will be available from major PC manufacturers including ASUS, HP and Lenovo, starting in Q1 2021. Expanding its leadership client computing product portfolio featuring the “Zen 3” core, AMD also announced the AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors, delivering enterprise-grade security and seamless manageability to commercial users. Throughout the course of 2021, AMD expects a broad portfolio of more than 150 consumer and commercial notebooks based on the Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors.



“As the PC becomes an even more essential part of how we work, play and connect, users demand more performance, security and connectivity,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client business unit, AMD. “The new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop and Mobile Processors bring the best innovation AMD has to offer to consumers and professionals as we continue our commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences with instant responsiveness, incredible battery life and fantastic designs. With our PC partners, we are delivering top-quality performance and no-compromise solutions alongside our record-breaking growth in the notebook and desktop space in the previous year.”

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors

Building upon the previous generation of leadership mobile processors, the Ryzen 5000 Series includes high-performance H- and ultra-mobile U-Series processors. At the top of the product stack, AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors deliver impressive gaming experiences by combining unmatched performance with outstanding battery life, featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads and built on the new AMD “Zen 3” architecture.

Topping out the mobile processor offering, the HX Series processors provide gamers and creators with elite-level performance while HS processors bring the power of H-Series in thinner and lighter form factors. The new AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor is capable of up to 23% increased single-threaded performance and up to 17% faster multi-threaded performance over the previous generation2 making it the ideal solution for gaming and creator notebooks.

For mainstream consumers looking for performance on-the-go, the AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series Mobile Processors offer the perfect blend of performance and efficiency. The new AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor offers:

Up to 16% more single-threaded performance and up to 14% faster multithreaded performance over the previous generation 3

Up to an incredible 17.5 hours of general usage battery life and up to 21 hours of movie playback on a single charge4

Product Specification: AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors

Model Cores/Threads Boost5/Base6

Frequency (GHz) Cache (MB) TDP (Watts) Architecture AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX 8C/16T Up to 4.8 / 3.3 GHz 20 45+ “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS 8C/16T Up to 4.8 / 3.0 GHz 20 35 “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8C/16T Up to 4.6 / 3.3 GHz 20 45+ “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 8C/16T Up to 4.6 / 3.0 GHz 20 35 “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8C/16T Up to 4.4 / 3.2 GHz 20 45 “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8C/16T Up to 4.4 / 2.8 GHz 20 35 “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6C/12T Up to 4.2 / 3.3 GHz 19 45 “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS 6C/12T Up to 4.2 / 3.0 GHz 19 35 “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 7 5800U 8C/16T Up to 4.4 / 1.9 GHz 20 15 “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8C/16T Up to 4.3 /1.8 GHz 12 15 “Zen 2” AMD Ryzen 5 5600U 6C/12T Up to 4.2 / 2.3 GHz 19 15 “Zen 3” AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6C/12T Up to 4.0 / 2.1G Hz 11 15 “Zen 2” AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 4C/8T Up to 3.8 / 2.6 GHz 6 15 “Zen 2”

Available in the first half of 2021, the Ryzen™ PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors provide new levels of productivity and collaboration along with seamless manageability to meet the ever-shifting demands of modern work environments. The Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors also offer enterprise-level security features with innovative layers of defense at the silicon, OS and platform levels, giving IT teams confidence their PCs have protection, no matter where their workforce is stationed.

AMD Ryzen Desktop Processors

AMD is also announcing reduced-TDP alternatives to the award-winning AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900X and AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X desktop processors, coming to pre-built OEM systems only. Powered by the new “Zen 3” core architecture and with a lower 65W TDP, the Ryzen 9 5900 desktop processor offers an average of 24% faster 1080p gaming across select titles compared to the prior generation7.

Product Specification: AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors

Model Cores/Threads Boost5/Base6

Frequency (GHz) Cache (MB) TDP (Watts) AMD Ryzen 9 5900 12C/24T Up to 4.7 / 3.0 GHz 70 65 AMD Ryzen 7 5800 8C/16T Up to 4.6 / 3.4 GHz 36 65

Additionally, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors will now be directly available to consumers through participating global retailers, e-tailers and system integrators with on-shelf availability expected in March 2021. Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors offer an unmatched feature set to workstation customers with up to 64 cores, 8 channels of memory, RDIMM and LRDIMM support, 128 PCIe® Gen 4 lanes, and AMD PRO security technologies.

Product Specification: AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO

Model Cores/ Threads Boost5/Base6

Frequency (GHz) Total Cache (MB) TDP (Watts) AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX 64C/128T Up to 4.2 / 2.7 GHz 288 280 AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX 32C/64T Up to 4.2 / 3.5 GHz 144 280 AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX 16C/32T Up to 4.3 / 3.9 GHz 72 280

Partner Quotes

“As the world continues to embrace a flexible, remote lifestyle, ASUS is constantly innovating to bring consumers the products they need to stay connected no matter where in the world they are gaming, streaming or working,” said Eric Chen, corporate senior vice president, ASUS. “ASUS is also pleased to continue to work with AMD to deliver cutting-edge innovations to raise the bar of gaming performance for mobile and gaming users everywhere.”

"Today's employees and IT teams are continuing to adapt to new ways of collaborating and creating – whether at home, in the office or other remote locations," said Andy Rhodes, global head of Commercial Personal Systems, HP Inc. "We are proud of our continued collaboration with AMD to offer powerful and highly secure business PCs to help people stay connected, engaged, and productive wherever they are."

“Lenovo listens to customer feedback to derive user insights for innovation. What’s demanded of us during this new 'remote revolution' is simple—top performance to help foster more real-time collaboration. By partnering with AMD, we deliver on both counts to provide amazing user experiences,” said Dilip Bhatia, chief customer experience officer, Lenovo. “From small business pros working together on the new ThinkBook 14p Gen 2 and ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 laptops, to competitive gamers whose team is playing to win on this season’s powerful new Lenovo Legion laptops—staying productive and entertained with the latest Ryzen™ mobile processor technology is essential to those thriving in today’s blended work- and play-from-home lifestyle."

Supporting Resources

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

