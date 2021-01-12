Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 04/01/2021 – 08/01/2021:

Date and time of disposal

 		Incentive Stock Option PlanNumber of disposed sharesExercise price (€)
4/01/2021 9:22ISOP 20172,50025.500
4/01/2021 10:27ISOP 20151,00017.289
4/01/2021 15:02ISOP 20142,00015.797
4/01/2021 16:25ISOP 20145,00016.490
4/01/2021 0:00ISOP 20174,00025.500
5/01/2021 9:00ISOP 20142,87516.490
5/01/2021 9:19ISOP 20164,00016.632
5/01/2021 11:28ISOP 20147,00016.143
5/01/2021 11:42ISOP 20144,50016.143
5/01/2021 13:42ISOP 20151,00017.289
5/01/2021 14:10ISOP 20171,00025.500
6/01/2021 9:03ISOP 20164,00016.632
6/01/2021 9:03ISOP 201550017.289
6/01/2021 14:15ISOP 20152,50017.289
6/01/2021 15:59ISOP 201412,00016.143
6/01/2021 16:28ISOP 20162,00016.632
6/01/2021 16:52ISOP 20145,00016.143
6/01/2021 16:52ISOP 201550017.289
6/01/2021 16:52ISOP 20152,50017.289
6/01/2021 17:27ISOP 20171,00025.500
7/01/2021 9:00ISOP 20145,00016.143
7/01/2021 9:01ISOP 20145,00016.143
7/01/2021 10:45ISOP 20143,00016.143
7/01/2021 10:45ISOP 201650016.632
7/01/2021 12:14ISOP 20151,00017.289
7/01/2021 15:54ISOP 20143,00016.143
7/01/2021 16:43ISOP 20145,00016.143
8/01/2021 9:00ISOP 20172,25025.500
8/01/2021 9:03ISOP 20165,00016.632
8/01/2021 9:03ISOP 20171,00025.500
8/01/2021 9:36ISOP 20156,00017.289
8/01/2021 12:17ISOP 20171,00025.500
8/01/2021 15:37ISOP 20171,50025.500
8/01/2021 16:19ISOP 201650016.632
8/01/2021 17:04ISOP 201750025.500
8/01/2021 17:06ISOP 20144,50016.143
8/01/2021 17:25ISOP 20151,00017.289
8/01/2021 0:00ISOP 201410,00016.143

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.


