Eragny-sur-Oise, France, January 12th, 2021 - 18h00 CEST – Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of single-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment for spinal fractures urgently treated, is today releasing its half-year report on the liquidity contract signed with Louis Capital Markets.
Under the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings as of December 31st, 2020:
During the first half of 2020, the following have been negotiated:
|PURCHASE
|4,582 shares
|1,803.84 euros
|513 transactions
|SALE
|5,010 shares
|1,947.17 euros
|503 transactions
For the prior period (June 30th, 2020), the corresponding figures were:
As of March 18, 2019 (implementation of the new liquidity contract), the followings were made available:
Following the acquisition of Louis Capital Market|Midcap Partners by the group TPICAP Plc, the liquidity contract previously owned by Louis Capital Markets UK, LLP has been automatically transferred on 31/12/2020 to TP ICAP (EUROPE), the French entity of the group TPICAP, authorized and regulated by the French Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
The detail of day-to-day activities is as follows:
|Purchase
|Sale
|ALSAF FP
|Trading volume
|Number of shares
|Cash (EUR)
|Trading volume
|Number of shares
|Cash (EUR)
|Total
|513
|4 582
|1 803,84
|503
|5 010
|1 947,17
|20200701
|4
|59
|29,32
|1
|1
|0,50
|20200702
|3
|38
|18,60
|6
|101
|51,73
|20200703
|5
|75
|36,77
|5
|60
|31,07
|20200706
|1
|1
|0,52
|9
|158
|82,22
|20200707
|4
|71
|35,64
|5
|62
|32,71
|20200708
|4
|57
|28,40
|2
|21
|10,75
|20200709
|4
|56
|27,30
|1
|1
|0,49
|20200710
|5
|65
|30,90
|1
|1
|0,48
|20200713
|2
|14
|6,45
|5
|71
|33,60
|20200714
|3
|35
|16,15
|4
|56
|26,75
|20200715
|4
|55
|25,63
|1
|1
|0,48
|20200716
|2
|15
|6,90
|4
|56
|26,41
|20200717
|1
|1
|0,48
|5
|67
|32,33
|20200720
|5
|75
|35,28
|2
|12
|5,82
|20200721
|3
|38
|18,30
|1
|1
|0,49
|20200722
|1
|1
|0,49
|6
|119
|59,14
|20200723
|5
|58
|28,61
|2
|21
|10,67
|20200724
|4
|32
|15,39
|1
|1
|0,49
|20200727
|3
|22
|10,49
|11
|202
|105,98
|20200728
|4
|51
|24,87
|5
|57
|28,71
|20200729
|4
|51
|24,84
|2
|2
|1,00
|20200730
|4
|46
|22,17
|4
|50
|24,93
|20200731
|4
|39
|18,42
|1
|1
|0,47
|20200803
|3
|24
|11,50
|2
|21
|10,29
|20200804
|4
|18
|8,48
|4
|56
|27,10
|20200805
|5
|22
|10,26
|2
|21
|10,11
|20200806
|2
|4
|1,88
|2
|221
|103,02
|20200807
|4
|25
|11,59
|2
|19
|9,01
|20200810
|5
|21
|9,67
|3
|30
|14,25
|20200811
|1
|1
|0,69
|11
|145
|100,76
|20200812
|8
|57
|28,86
|2
|15
|7,95
|20200813
|7
|48
|22,87
|1
|1
|0,49
|20200814
|5
|32
|14,45
|6
|78
|36,63
|20200817
|5
|37
|17,21
|2
|16
|7,65
|20200818
|4
|24
|10,95
|3
|21
|9,87
|20200819
|4
|24
|10,78
|2
|9
|4,14
|20200820
|6
|41
|17,55
|1
|1
|0,45
|20200821
|4
|22
|9,22
|1
|1
|0,43
|20200824
|1
|1
|0,43
|4
|44
|18,81
|20200825
|2
|5
|2,07
|2
|14
|5,88
|20200826
|3
|19
|7,84
|3
|22
|9,30
|20200827
|4
|24
|9,88
|3
|22
|9,35
|20200828
|2
|10
|4,09
|4
|41
|17,23
|20200831
|4
|27
|11,03
|2
|9
|3,76
|20200901
|6
|46
|17,69
|1
|1
|0,39
|20200902
|4
|23
|8,62
|1
|1
|0,38
|20200903
|1
|1
|0,38
|4
|44
|16,77
|20200904
|1
|1
|0,38
|3
|22
|8,35
|20200907
|5
|38
|13,90
|5
|56
|21,47
|20200908
|3
|23
|8,61
|6
|67
|26,80
|20200909
|5
|45
|16,75
|4
|36
|14,04
|20200910
|3
|26
|9,47
|6
|60
|22,71
|20200911
|4
|35
|13,11
|1
|1
|0,38
|20200914
|4
|32
|11,85
|4
|36
|13,86
|20200915
|4
|32
|11,84
|1
|1
|0,37
|20200916
|1
|1
|0,37
|4
|39
|14,56
|20200917
|3
|27
|10,04
|1
|1
|0,37
|20200918
|3
|21
|7,78
|1
|1
|0,38
|20200921
|4
|30
|10,94
|4
|40
|15,20
|20200922
|3
|25
|8,88
|4
|39
|14,39
|20200923
|4
|32
|11,52
|3
|20
|7,39
|20200924
|4
|32
|11,37
|4
|39
|14,31
|20200925
|4
|34
|11,90
|2
|8
|2,87
|20200928
|2
|9
|3,18
|6
|72
|26,55
|20200929
|4
|36
|12,65
|5
|48
|18,14
|20200930
|3
|25
|8,97
|2
|10
|3,69
|20201001
|1
|1
|0,35
|2
|10
|3,55
|20201002
|6
|63
|21,69
|1
|1
|0,35
|20201005
|5
|50
|16,52
|11
|125
|45,09
|20201006
|10
|92
|37,69
|5
|50
|22,08
|20201007
|3
|25
|9,55
|6
|71
|28,12
|20201008
|5
|52
|20,68
|1
|1
|0,40
|20201009
|11
|100
|35,72
|1
|1
|0,36
|20201012
|7
|53
|18,56
|1
|1
|0,36
|20201013
|1
|1
|0,35
|3
|31
|10,80
|20201014
|1
|1
|0,34
|1
|1
|0,34
|20201015
|4
|29
|9,77
|1
|1
|0,34
|20201016
|2
|10
|3,36
|1
|1
|0,34
|20201019
|2
|10
|3,34
|3
|32
|10,89
|20201020
|6
|42
|13,84
|1
|1
|0,33
|20201021
|5
|33
|10,38
|4
|53
|17,23
|20201022
|5
|37
|11,35
|1
|1
|0,32
|20201023
|7
|45
|13,31
|2
|4
|1,23
|20201026
|11
|62
|17,45
|4
|54
|16,54
|20201027
|9
|49
|12,47
|2
|21
|5,66
|20201028
|10
|58
|13,41
|1
|1
|0,24
|20201029
|7
|35
|7,37
|2
|21
|4,60
|20201030
|5
|25
|5,13
|10
|161
|35,23
|20201102
|1
|1
|0,23
|9
|134
|30,66
|20201103
|2
|15
|3,47
|7
|90
|21,59
|20201104
|4
|47
|11,26
|5
|53
|13,10
|20201105
|10
|119
|27,56
|4
|41
|10,20
|20201106
|1
|1
|0,25
|11
|135
|33,90
|20201109
|5
|66
|16,25
|4
|33
|8,59
|20201110
|5
|62
|15,00
|2
|12
|3,00
|20201111
|3
|29
|6,97
|2
|15
|3,69
|20201112
|2
|19
|4,57
|4
|39
|9,64
|20201113
|2
|20
|4,83
|2
|15
|3,69
|20201116
|1
|1
|0,25
|9
|94
|24,39
|20201117
|3
|32
|8,28
|5
|37
|10,01
|20201118
|6
|77
|19,84
|2
|11
|2,96
|20201119
|3
|30
|7,55
|1
|1
|0,25
|20201120
|4
|43
|10,59
|4
|38
|9,75
|20201123
|1
|1
|0,26
|4
|39
|10,14
|20201124
|2
|20
|5,03
|3
|30
|7,74
|20201125
|3
|32
|7,97
|3
|30
|7,72
|20201126
|3
|27
|6,72
|4
|41
|10,57
|20201127
|1
|1
|0,25
|4
|33
|8,39
|20201130
|2
|21
|5,29
|2
|13
|3,34
|20201201
|1
|1
|0,26
|11
|101
|27,90
|20201202
|1
|1
|0,29
|4
|25
|7,13
|20201203
|4
|53
|14,42
|5
|29
|8,67
|20201204
|3
|34
|9,24
|2
|10
|2,80
|20201207
|4
|51
|13,61
|4
|27
|7,54
|20201208
|4
|55
|14,82
|4
|31
|8,62
|20201209
|5
|66
|17,37
|1
|1
|0,27
|20201210
|5
|65
|16,94
|3
|24
|6,46
|20201211
|1
|1
|0,27
|1
|1
|0,27
|20201214
|1
|1
|0,27
|7
|81
|21,61
|20201215
|4
|52
|13,61
|11
|103
|28,68
|20201216
|4
|58
|15,18
|9
|77
|21,66
|20201217
|1
|1
|0,28
|11
|85
|24,37
|20201218
|5
|81
|22,10
|6
|40
|11,43
|20201221
|4
|58
|15,33
|11
|77
|21,63
|20201222
|1
|1
|0,35
|11
|63
|22,21
|20201223
|1
|1
|0,90
|11
|44
|39,60
|20201224
|11
|74
|75,07
|6
|11
|12,20
|20201225
|0
|0
|0,00
|0
|0
|0,00
|20201228
|0
|0
|0,00
|0
|0
|0,00
|20201229
|10
|136
|89,82
|0
|0
|0,00
|20201230
|9
|119
|63,52
|11
|31
|18,72
|20201231
|10
|121
|81,71
|1
|1
|0,69
Next financial release:
Annual 2020 results, January 14th, 2021 (post-market)
About Safe Orthopaedics
Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company, a pioneer of the design and marketing of innovative ready-to-use technologies (single-use implants and instruments) for spinal fractures treatments. The company develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and single-use instruments, available at any time for the surgeon. These technologies enable minimally invasive approach, reducing the risk of cross contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient with a positive impact on hospitalization durations and costs. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM PS are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics has its headquarters close to Paris (95610 Eragny-sur-Oise - France) has subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, United States and in the Lyon area where the manufacturing company is located. The Group employs around 150 employees.
For more information : www.SafeOrthopaedics.com
Contacts
Safe Orthopaedics
François-Henri Reynaud
Chief Financial Officer
Tél. : +33 (0)1 34 21 50 00
investors@safeorthopaedics.com
Press Relations
Ulysse Communication
Pierre-Louis Germain / +33 (0)6 64 79 97 61 / plgermain@ulysse-communication.com
Bruno Arabian / +33 (0)6 87 88 47 26 / barabian@ulysse-communication.com
Attachment
Safe Orthopaedics
Éragny, FRANCE