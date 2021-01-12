Immediate Release – January 12th, 2021

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, January 12th, 2021 - Ion Beam Applications SA (IBA) announced today the launch of a share buyback program, effective as of January 13th, 2021, in application of article 7:215 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code.

By a decision of the Board of Directors of December 18th, 2020, taken pursuant to the authorization given by the EGM of March 10th 2020, IBA launched a program to buy back own shares through a market intermediary under the terms of a discretionary mandate. This program covers a maximum of 357.000 ordinary shares and, depending on market conditions, should be executed at the latest by May 31st, 2021. Its objective is to cover the company’s obligation of shares delivery as part of a long-term incentive plan granted to certain employees in the form of stock options.



IBA will continuously monitor its current and future obligations under its incentive plans in order to maintain an adequate level of treasury shares.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at www.iba-worldwide.com

