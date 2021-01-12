BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octopus Interactive , the largest network of interactive screens inside Uber and Lyft vehicles, announced today that it has been named one of the Best Places to Work for 2021 by Ad Age, a daily must-read for an influential audience of decision makers and disruptors across the marketing and media landscape. The list represents an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in benefits, culture and other key factors.



The winners reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from thousands of their employees.

“Our excellent team, across all areas of our business, has built an exciting product and created a clear path to further incredible growth,” said Cherian Thomas, CEO of Octopus Interactive. “With great people, we will continue our success as we lean into 2021.”

Ad Age’s scoring system factors in the importance of six key satisfaction areas: company culture, company environment, employee benefits, employee development, employee engagement and employee perks.

In response to the disruption of 2020, Octopus Interactive provided WFH stipends for employees’ home offices and held Zoom parties to keep the team (and culture) connected. The company created advocacy groups around diversity and inclusion in response to social justice movements, and a program called Give8 that provides a portion of its advertising inventory to charitable organizations.

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work in partnership with Latitude Research, a market research firm. The program competition was open to companies whose primary business is marketing, media, advertising or ad tech. Marketers’ in-house agencies also could participate.

“From the challenges of the pandemic and a recession to the opportunities to stand up for social justice, diversity and inclusion, 2020 was a remarkable year for the advertising industry,” said Dan Peres, editor-in-chief, Ad Age. “Amid all of this, the Ad Age Best Places to Work winners went above and beyond in supporting their employees and communities.”

About Octopus Interactive

Octopus Interactive features the largest network of rideshare screens throughout North America. Octopus provides advertisers the opportunity to reach a captive and engaged audience through our location-based interactive video platform. Our driver partners receive cash earnings, better tips and improved ratings by enhancing the customer experience for riders. For more information visit www.playoctopus.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/play-octopus/

Instagram: @ playoctopus

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/PlayOctopus