Born out of the desire to rethink what it means to "have a drink", Optimist Drinks is a collection of distilled botanical spirits made without alcohol, inspired by the landscapes, tastes and culture of the brand's Los Angeles home. The original recipes for the drinks were created in LA, using a complex blend of meticulously sourced and elegantly distilled ingredients. Optimist Drinks are entirely free of alcohol, sugar, sodium, carbs, calories, and additives, allowing sober curious gourmands, health-conscious consumers or those taking part in 'Dry January' (and beyond) to enjoy a delicious craft spirit without compromising their mental or physical wellbeing.

Optimist Drinks’ first offering is a signature distilled non-alcoholic botanical spirit range that comes in three elegant blends, BRIGHT, FRESH, and SMOKEY. Liquid botanical love-letters to Los Angeles, each unique flavor takes those tasting it on a sensory journey to salt-sprayed coastlines (BRIGHT), verdant canyons (FRESH) or the dusky high desert (SMOKEY).

Optimist Drinks’ co-founders, husband/wife Tommy Johnstone and Lisa Farr Johnstone, realized that despite the growing popularity of the burgeoning NoLo (No and Low) alc drinks space in the US, a crafted, complex and clean offering was missing. They created these (3) distinct blends, each with a combination of 10-15 unique botanical ingredients sourced from all over the world, keeping sustainable farming and supply chain practices in mind. The original recipes were created in collaboration with a master distiller in Downtown Los Angeles. A range of extraction methods, combining steam, vacuum, and CO2 extraction (some you’d expect from a high-end craft spirit, but others more commonly used in perfume making or the cannabis industry) ensure the best flavor is captured from every ingredient.

BRIGHT is inspired by Venice Beach with notes of citrus, sherbert and salty sunshine featuring; Lemon, Jasmine, Green Mandarin, Lavender, Turmeric, Cornmint, Orange, Tangerine, Fennel, Myrrh and Cinnamon Leaf.

FRESH takes its cue from the verdant Topanga canyons after a late Spring rain with notes of wild herbs, wet leaves and earthy pine from; Juniper Berries, Cilantro, Lime Peel, Fennel, Lovage, Basil, Angelica Root, Red Thyme, Tarragon, Jasmine, Habanero, Oregano and Tangerine

SMOKEY takes its inspiration from the High Desert at sunset with warming and intense notes of bonfire, bittersweetness and spice from; Lapsang Souchong, Bitter Red Orange, Clove, Ginger, Sage, Turmeric, Bergamot, Cinnamon leaf, Habanero, Geranium, Valencia Orange, and Jasmine.

Optimist Drinks has a mission centred on mental wellness & social connection; creating tools for optimists. In addition to creating an alternative beverage that gives people the freedom to experiment with their drinking rituals and strengthen social connections without compromising their physical or mental wellbeing, Optimist is partnering with psychologist Dr Drea Letamendi to launch ‘OPTIMIST In Progress’, a podcast to support people in their optimism practise. The podcast will offer insights and practical tips to help build resilience and mental wellness. There has never been a more crucial time for active optimism.

Optimist Drinks is building a genuinely sustainable company with integrity and purpose. They are committed to effective altruism, and will direct 2% of all sales to provide access to mental wellness services for underserved youth. In LA they will work with Safe Place for Youth, a Venice-based nonprofit organization that empowers young people experiencing homelessness to thrive by providing lasting, holistic, community-driven solutions. Optimist Drinks is committed to safeguarding both people and planet through ethical and sustainable practices, and their promotion of physical and mental wellness.

Welcome to the ‘Year of the Optimist’.

A 500ML (16.9 oz) bottle of Optimist is available for pre-order at optimistdrinks.com ($35)

