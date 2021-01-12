TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 14, 2021. The webinar—“Drive Digital Customer Experiences with a Modernized Analytics Platform”—focuses on how market leaders have recently built a modernized analytics platform to acquire automated data, delivering business clarity for improving the digital customer experience and top line growth during the current pandemic.



“Many organizations are challenged to provide personalized experiences to customers no longer able to access physical facilities due to COVID-19 constraints, which has exponentially increased the importance of digital engagement,” said Stephen Moritz, Chief Digital Officer at Systems Soft Technologies, and webinar presenter. “We have found this is primarily a result of critical data collected about customer engagement not being integrated, harmonized nor automated to provide the analytics and insights needed to initiate, maintain and extend customer relationships. We will show how market leaders have cracked the code to use data as a competitive weapon in attracting and retaining customers across digital and physical channels for top line growth.”

Join Moritz as he, SSTech’s Senior Cloud Architect Don Bilbrey and Elysium Analytics’ Director of Analytics Chris Berry cover case studies that show how top-performing companies are overcoming barriers to using data for gaining market share. Additionally, they will provide recommendations and techniques to fuel adoption, accelerate modernization and increase the ROI of data and analytics investments.

The webinar will conclude with an introduction to the SSTech Modernized Analytics Platform QuickStrike, which allows clients to stimulate a data and analytics platform migration program within weeks.

For more details and to join the webinar, please register here.

What: Drive Digital Customer Experiences with a Modernized Analytics Platform

Who: Stephen Moritz, Chief Digital Officer, SSTech; Don Bilbrey, Senior Cloud Architect, SSTech; and Chris Berry, Director of Analytics, Elysium Analytics

When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 14, 2021

Where: Register here to receive a link to the webinar.

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech) is a $140-million, privately-held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. SSTech’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. SSTech expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. SSTech also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies , Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading , or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

Media Contact Andrea Thomas System Soft Technologies +1 727 723 0801 x337