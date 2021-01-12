BROOKLINE, Vt., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Be Wee With Bea” by Liz ONeill is a delightful and informative children’s chapter book based on the author’s own life. The book features Bea the “wee” bear who practices various mental and physical activities which helps Bea to deal with situations she finds herself in throughout the story. Children of all ages, especially those in fourth through sixth grade, will be able to learn Bea’s mental and physical exercises as well as they follow along in her adventures which will help to improve their overall health, wellness and self-esteem.

In the book, Bea the “wee” bear meets several new friends including a cat named Scruffles and a dog named Sweet Puppy. Both of her new friends had previously been in bad situations and Bea takes them in and helps care for them by providing a safe home while also teaching them her wellness practices. The focus of “Be Wee With Bea” is to inform young readers of the importance for everyone to get along and support one another even though they may be different from them just as Bea had done.

As a former teacher, abuse advocate and mental health worker, ONeill wanted to present a strong anti-bullying message and shed light on the issue of body image perception to bring joy, self-insight and healing to young readers.

“Bea represents me,” said ONeill. “I was encouraged to write this story over 20 years ago by my author friend Timothy Fisher who after reading some of my writing suggested I write a story about myself in an allegorical genre which gave me the idea to write about me and my pets.”

“Be Wee With Bea: Discover many rigorous exercises to help you figure out how to deal with just about any problem”

By Liz ONeill

ISBN: 978-1-5320-3062-8 (sc); 978-1-5320-3061-1 (e)

About the Author

Liz ONeill taught English and Creative Writing for grades 6-8, 9-10 and graduate and undergraduate for 25 years. She received an M. Ed. with a minor in English from Eastern Connecticut University. ONeill spent 28 years in a religious community and 30 plus years as an abuse advocate and mental health worker in a psych and substance abuse hospital. “Bee Wee With Bea” is her first book and she is currently working on “Be Wee With Bea Part 2” which will continue the adventures of Bea and is based on ONeill’s experience moving in with her partner and their pets. ONeill is a third-generation Vermonter and currently resides in Brookline, Vermont.

