12th January 2021
Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
In application of Article L.225-123 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of treasury shares without voting rights
|Theoretical number of voting rights [1]
|Number of voting rights exercisable
|01/31/2020
|2,660,056,599
|10, 090,654
|3, 098, 734,241
|3, 088, 643,587
|02/29/2020
|2,660,056,599
|9, 432,570
|3, 098, 706,376
|3, 089, 273,806
|03/31/2020
|2,660,056,599
|1, 341,680
|3, 098, 545,425
|3, 097, 203,745
|04/30/2020
|2,660,056,599
|1, 391,483
|3, 098, 828,643
|3, 097, 437,160
|05/31/2020
|2,660,056,599
|1, 340,829
|3, 098, 828,643
|3, 097, 487,814
|06/30/2020
|2,660,056,599
|1, 778,037
|3, 101, 583,388
|3, 099, 795,351
|07/31/2020
|2,660,056,599
|1, 865,391
|3, 101, 583,388
|3, 099, 717,997
|08/31/2020
|2,660,056,599
|2, 495,245
|3, 101, 583,388
|3, 099, 088,143
|09/30/2020
|2,660,056,599
|3,185,172
|3,101,583,388
|3,098,398,216
|10/31/2020
|2,660,056,599
|3,670,099
|3,101,533,044
|3,097,862,945
|11/30/2020
|2,660,056,599
|1, 900,099
|3, 101, 536,433
|3, 099, 636,334
|12/31/2020
|2,660,056,599
|1, 265,099
|3, 101, 543,512
|3, 100, 278,413
[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights
