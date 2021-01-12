VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAR Resources Ltd (“Far” of the “Company”) (CSE: FAT) wishes to clarify its January 11, 2021 news release where it announced the appointment of four advisors. Each of Mr. Coleman, Mr. Cantore, Mr. Reynolds and Mr. Van Andel will, in his capacity as advisor, provide strategic advice to the Board of Directors. None of these advisors is being appointed as a director of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board

John Gammack

President and CEO

Information Contact

John Gammack, President & CEO

FAR Resources, LTD.

info@farresources.com

